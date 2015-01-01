By applying to this role, you will be considered for Research Scientist roles across all teams at OpenAI.

About the Role

As a Research Scientist here, you will develop innovative machine learning techniques and advance the research agenda of the team you work on, while also collaborating with peers across the organization. We are looking for people who want to discover simple, generalizable ideas that work well even at large scale, and form part of a broader research vision that unifies the entire company.

We expect you to:

Have a track record of coming up with new ideas or improving upon existing ideas in machine learning, demonstrated by accomplishments such as first author publications or projects

Possess the ability to own and pursue a research agenda, including choosing impactful research problems and autonomously carrying out long-running projects

Be excited about OpenAI’s approach to research

Nice to have:

Interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology

Past experience in creating high-performance implementations of deep learning algorithms

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $295,000 — $440,000 USD