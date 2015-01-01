About the Team

OpenAI's Basic Research Team is at the forefront of AI research, pushing the limits of what AI can achieve. Our team, composed of top researchers from a diverse array of scientific disciplines, is dedicated to developing advanced AI systems that are powerful, safe, and beneficial for everyone.





About The Role

Our Basic Research Teams are in need of Research Program Managers (RPMs) to streamline the development and integration of ongoing training and research efforts for our ChatGPT, API, and frontier model runs. This role is crucial for driving critical model development programs, synthesizing research from multiple teams, and ensuring new advancements are effectively implemented against ambitious targets.



As an RPM, you will be responsible for critical tasks ranging from driving product-aligned research to overseeing the quality of human data campaigns – acting as the connective tissue to enhance the deployment of model capabilities. Additionally, you will create and execute a compute roadmap for your team to ensure that our top priorities are resourced while taking advantage of new opportunities to make basic research discoveries. Your primary focus will be to ensure our models remain cutting-edge and our research development efforts are agile, informed, and transformed into products people love.





Qualifications:



Possess an advanced degree in a hard science, with a PhD being advantageous OR a demonstrated track record of engineering expertise.

Have an extensive track record of successfully delivering high-profile, complex technical projects against tight deadlines.

Are technically adept, and have effectively partnered with engineering and fundamental research teams of the highest caliber.

Expertise in designing and implementing simple, scalable processes that solve complex problems.

Are relentlessly resourceful and thrive in ambiguous, fast-paced environments.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AGI.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $270,000 — $340,000 USD