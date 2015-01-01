San Francisco, California, United States — Algorithms
About the Team
OpenAI's Basic Research Team is at the forefront of AI research, pushing the limits of what AI can achieve. Our team, composed of top researchers from a diverse array of scientific disciplines, is dedicated to developing advanced AI systems that are powerful, safe, and beneficial for everyone.
About The Role
Our Basic Research Teams are in need of Research Program Managers (RPMs) to streamline the development and integration of ongoing training and research efforts for our ChatGPT, API, and frontier model runs. This role is crucial for driving critical model development programs, synthesizing research from multiple teams, and ensuring new advancements are effectively implemented against ambitious targets.
As an RPM, you will be responsible for critical tasks ranging from driving product-aligned research to overseeing the quality of human data campaigns – acting as the connective tissue to enhance the deployment of model capabilities. Additionally, you will create and execute a compute roadmap for your team to ensure that our top priorities are resourced while taking advantage of new opportunities to make basic research discoveries. Your primary focus will be to ensure our models remain cutting-edge and our research development efforts are agile, informed, and transformed into products people love.
Qualifications:
