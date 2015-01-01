Skip to main content
Research Engineer, Post-Training Multimodal

San Francisco, California, United States — Post Training

Our team is responsible for the Post-Training or alignment of ChatGPT. We integrate various improvements from the rest of the company into our RLHF process ultimately producing the models used by millions of users both in the ChatGPT product and API.
 
As a Member of Technical Staff on our team, you will research and develop improvements to multimodal capabilities of our AI models, including data collection, exploring data trade-offs for vision perception tasks, and evaluations. 

The ideal candidate will have a strong research background working on general computer vision or speech systems. Experience in optimizing model run-time is a plus. 

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
 

  • Be responsible for setting up data collection pipelines
  • Building evals for new capabilities and evaluating our systems
  • Experimenting with new multimodal capabilities
  • Analyzing model behavior and finding weaknesses
  • Be willing to dive into large ML codebases to debug
  • Be responsible for keeping very large ML training jobs going smoothly
  • Fixing a variety of non-ml software things involving data quality, data prep, job startup speed
  • Are a team player – willing to do a variety of tasks that move the team forward
  • Experience with large multimodal systems
  • Proven record of successful research projects in vision or speech
  • Deep understanding of current computer vision or speech research
  • Experience debugging ML systems
  • Experience with transformers
  • Experience with the python
  • Experience working in complex technical environments

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

$295,000$440,000 USD

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

