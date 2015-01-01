Skip to main content
Research Engineer, Post-training Model Deployment

San Francisco, California, United States — Post Training

About the Team

Our team is responsible for the “post-training” or alignment of chatGPT. We integrate various improvements from the rest of the company into our RLHF process ultimately producing the models used by millions of users both in the chatGPT product and API.

About the Role

We are looking for an engineer to help improve the efficiency and reliability of our AI model training systems. You will have the opportunity to work across the technology stack, from optimizing low-level components like GPU kernels and network traffic, to developing intuitive front end interfaces.

The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background across areas like data technologies, distributed systems, and writing reliable software. Research experience is not required but experience in some kind of ML environment is (i.e. applied ML roles). This role involves analyzing and troubleshooting complex system issues, implementing solutions, and finding ways to prevent future failures.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Post-train new language models using new data and new techniques
  • Manage, create, and run data generation campaigns to drive improvements
  • Construct robust evaluations to measure improvement
  • Build tools and infrastructure to accelerate our iteration speed
  • Research new techniques and best practices to lift performance
  • Collaborate with product teams to ensure our research actually results in better outcomes for people using GPT

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Interested in how developers are building products using GPT
  • Comfortable working with and debugging in large distributed systems
  • Unafraid to dig into details to figure out how to make systems work better
  • Strategic about evaluating the ROI of possible priorities
  • Interested in solving other people’s problems as much as your own
  • Curious about the frontiers of AI performance

Annual Salary Range
$295,000$440,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

