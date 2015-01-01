About the Team

Our team is responsible for the “post-training” or alignment of chatGPT. We integrate various improvements from the rest of the company into our RLHF process ultimately producing the models used by millions of users both in the chatGPT product and API.

About the Role

We are looking for an engineer to help improve the efficiency and reliability of our AI model training systems. You will have the opportunity to work across the technology stack, from optimizing low-level components like GPU kernels and network traffic, to developing intuitive front end interfaces.

The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background across areas like data technologies, distributed systems, and writing reliable software. Research experience is not required but experience in some kind of ML environment is (i.e. applied ML roles). This role involves analyzing and troubleshooting complex system issues, implementing solutions, and finding ways to prevent future failures.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Post-train new language models using new data and new techniques

Manage, create, and run data generation campaigns to drive improvements

Construct robust evaluations to measure improvement

Build tools and infrastructure to accelerate our iteration speed

Research new techniques and best practices to lift performance

Collaborate with product teams to ensure our research actually results in better outcomes for people using GPT

You might thrive in this role if you:

Interested in how developers are building products using GPT

Comfortable working with and debugging in large distributed systems

Unafraid to dig into details to figure out how to make systems work better

Strategic about evaluating the ROI of possible priorities

Interested in solving other people’s problems as much as your own

Curious about the frontiers of AI performance

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $295,000 — $440,000 USD