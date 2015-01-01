About the Team

Our team is responsible for the “post-training” or alignment of chatGPT. We integrate various improvements from the rest of the company into our RLHF process ultimately producing the models used by millions of users both in the chatGPT product and API.

About the Role

We are looking for an engineer to help improve the efficiency and reliability of our AI model training systems. You will have the opportunity to work across the technology stack, from optimizing low-level components like GPU kernels and network traffic, to developing intuitive front end interfaces.

The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background across areas like data technologies, distributed systems, and writing reliable software. Research experience is not required but experience in some kind of ML environment is (i.e. applied ML roles). This role involves analyzing and troubleshooting complex system issues, implementing solutions, and finding ways to prevent future failures.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Be responsible for unblocking and keeping our systems which power the models behind chatGPT running smoothly.

Be willing to dive into large ML codebases to debug.

Be responsible for keeping very large ML training jobs going smoothly.

Fixing a variety of non-ml software things involving data quality, data prep, job startup speed, CI performance for our team’s tests, and so on.

Debug and fix issues on the intersection of ML and systems.

Sample projects include:

Figuring out why a new cluster suddenly has 10% of experiments fail.



Diagnosing and fixing regressions in our data pipelines.



Fixing 30% slowdown in our RLHF training code.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a team player – willing to do a variety of tasks that move the team forward.

Experience working in complex technical environments

Experience debugging ML systems.

Experience with reinforcement learning and or transformers

Experience with the python

Experience with kubernetes / distributed infrastructure

Experience with GPU’s

Experience with 1 or more large scale data system such as beam or spark.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $210,000 – $325,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $310,000 — $385,000 USD