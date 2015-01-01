San Francisco, California, United States — Reinforcement Learning
About the Team
Our team is responsible for the “post-training” or alignment of chatGPT. We integrate various improvements from the rest of the company into our RLHF process ultimately producing the models used by millions of users both in the ChatGPT product and API.
About the Role
We're seeking an engineer skilled in managing complex technical components, from GPU kernel optimization to front-end evaluation interface development, to support our ChatGPT model's post-training and alignment processes. Challenges are inevitable due to the process complexity; thus, a candidate with a robust technical foundation in data technologies, distributed systems, and reliable software development is desired. Familiarity with ML or ML Engineering is an advantage but not a requirement.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $310,000 – $385,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
