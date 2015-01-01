Skip to main content
Research Engineer, Model Explorations

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI

About the role

As a Research Engineer on Model Explorations, you will be working on improving the performance of our models on structured tasks with the goal of ensuring our API offering is the best in the world. We’re looking for people with solid engineering skills, writing bug-free machine learning code, experience formulating and running experiments, and building the science behind the algorithms employed.

In this role, you will:

  • Research and explore the boundaries of foundation models and adapt them to structured use cases like function calling.
  • Deploy your research into production for customers to use.
  • Interact with developers to understand their needs.
  • Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product, research, go-to-market, and engineering.

We expect you to:

  • Have prior experience fine-tuning LLMs
  • Have built production machine learning systems at internet scale.
  • Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you’re missing to get the job done
  • Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

Nice to haves:

  • Interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology
  • Past experience in creating high-performance implementations of deep learning algorithms

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$295,000$360,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

