About the role

As a Research Engineer on Model Explorations, you will be working on improving the performance of our models on structured tasks with the goal of ensuring our API offering is the best in the world. We’re looking for people with solid engineering skills, writing bug-free machine learning code, experience formulating and running experiments, and building the science behind the algorithms employed.

In this role, you will:

Research and explore the boundaries of foundation models and adapt them to structured use cases like function calling.

Deploy your research into production for customers to use.

Interact with developers to understand their needs.

Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product, research, go-to-market, and engineering.

We expect you to:

Have prior experience fine-tuning LLMs

Have built production machine learning systems at internet scale.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you’re missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

Nice to haves:

Interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology

Past experience in creating high-performance implementations of deep learning algorithms

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $295,000 — $360,000 USD