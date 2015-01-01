About the Team

Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our products. Most recently, we released ChatGPT, GPT-4, the Whisper API, and DALL-E. We empower consumers and developers alike to use and access our start-of-the-art AI models, allowing them to do things that they’ve never been able to before.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced research engineer to help push the boundaries of our Fine-Tuning API to the next level. You will be responsible for researching and implementing the methods used by developers to customize their models on our API. You will work closely with our research team to explore new and unproven fine tuning methods. You will also collaborate with our engineering team to take those methods and put them into production. Your work will help power the customization of GPT models for developers around the world.

In this role, you will:

Research and explore the boundaries of foundation model fine-tuning methods for end-customer use cases.

Deploy your research into production for customers to use.

Interact with developers to understand their needs.

Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product, research, go-to-market, and engineering.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have prior experience fine-tuning LLMs

Have experience working with large distributed systems for both model training and inference.

Have built production machine learning systems at internet scale.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 - $450,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)





