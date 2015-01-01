By applying to this role, you will be considered for Research Engineer roles across all teams at OpenAI.

About the Role

As a Research Engineer here, you will be responsible for building AI systems that can perform previously impossible tasks or achieve unprecedented levels of performance. We're looking for people with solid engineering skills (for example designing, implementing, and improving a massive-scale distributed machine learning system), writing bug-free machine learning code, and building the science behind the algorithms employed.

The most outstanding deep learning results are increasingly attained at a massive scale, and these results require engineers who are comfortable working in large distributed systems. We expect engineering to play a key role in most major advances in AI of the future.

We expect you to:

Have strong programming skills

Have experience working in large distributed systems

Be excited about OpenAI’s approach to research

Nice to have:

Interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology

Past experience in creating high-performance implementations of deep learning algorithms

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $295,000 — $440,000 USD