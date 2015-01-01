About the Team

The Human Data team nurtures multiple communities of AI trainers, expert advisors, and student researchers which support OpenAI research. One of the central vehicles leveraged for engaging external community members is the OpenAI Forum community. It’s an initiative that brings together domain experts and students to discuss and collaborate on the present and future of AI. The OpenAI Forum features events such as in-person meet-ups highlighting technical talks and dinner-mixers at OpenAI, educational webinars and expert roundtable conversations, and plenty of opportunity for members (including OpenAI researchers) to network and cross pollinate ideas. Community members may also be invited to participate in paid activities that directly impact OpenAI models, such as model evaluations, evaluation set creation, and provide support for the Preparedness team’s work to ensure the safety of frontier models. The OpenAI Forum team supports community engagement cross functionally, meeting the needs of OpenAI researchers and the applied team as they surface.

As an OpenAI Forum Community Engagement & Events Manager, you will support the Community Lead on the Human Data team with planning and execution of all events related to OpenAI Forum community engagement, AI trainer engagement, as well as engagement initiatives across the organization when our community building and events expertise is needed. You will also support crafting and deploying community communications, such as the monthly OpenAI Forum Newsletter, and tailored communications aimed at nurturing important community stakeholder relationships. This role includes serving as a leisson between external community members, and OpenAI team members, such as those representing research, applied engineering, policy research, and the developer community lead. You will own metrics of success related to community recruitment and engagement activities (MAU, attendance per event, hitting expert and student recruitment goals, and qualitative metrics such as sentiment among members and AI trainers in our community). The OpenAI Forum (one vehicle for engaging expert community members) was launched in the Summer of 2023 and in the early stages of development, poised to scale and include stakeholder representatives from a broad range of domains of expertise in the coming months. This is the perfect role for an expert events and stakeholder manager who is eager to propose creative engagement ideas, support the development of community strategy, and have a big impact on research and model development.

About the Role

In this role, you will:

In close collaboration with the community lead you will plan and expertly execute community events hosted at OpenAI in SF, and in the London office. The role may require occasional travel. This role will also own all virtual events hosted on the community platform in collaboration with a technical team of support. The job entails vendor management, budget tracking, external stakeholder management, internal stakeholder management, impeccable attention to detail, and the ability to organize event work so that it is repeatable and scalable.

This role will refine and scale project management systems related to community events, leveraging Asana as the PM tool.

Own the calendar of community events and communications for the OpenAI Forum.

Craft and execute member communication campaigns such as the monthly OpenAI Forum newsletter, event outreach, and member recruitment strategies, in collaboration with the community lead, and in consultation with the OpenAI communications team and social media lead. You should be an expert in creating, managing, and tracking outreach campaigns in Hubspot.

In collaboration with the community lead, support execution of community operations and logistics such as member onboarding (into the Forum, and onto internal research projects), maintaining accurate guests lists and registration details, ensuring guests are entered into Envoy for IRL event security, maintain hygiene of our member CRM ensuring we adhere to standardized fields and data input conventions, efficiently onboard community members onto research projects and ensure integrity of their personal data management, and much, much more.

Coordinate AI trainer engagement activities such as office hours with OpenAI researchers.

Own swag creation, ordering, and delivery (sometimes by mail) associated with community programs.

Support tracking community engagement metrics of success. Render metrics transparent and accessible for the larger OpenAI team, in collaboration with the community lead, and technical community program associate.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Take pride in your ability to impeccably execute an operationally smooth, aesthetically sophisticated, and intellectually engaging event that inspires a sense of belonging among attendees. You genuinely care about guest experience and are an expert in the art of service.

You are a project management expert.

You have a significant portfolio of events, at least in part in a high tech environment, ranging from community events, corporate events, and conferences.

You are an expert written and verbal communicator. You know how to discern the appropriate voice to address a distinct audience and can skillfully tailor the tenor and tone of your writing to inspire and engage community members. You hold yourself to a high standard in all written communication.

Traditional marketing tech stack is ingrained in your DNA: you are a master at Hubspot campaign creation, fluent in Figma, Asana, and have tons of ideas on how to level up our community operations, still in the program’s infancy.

Empathy is one of your key strengths.

Working cross functionally brings you joy. You are equally capable and comfortable collaborating with software engineers and ML researchers as you are academics, artists, undergraduate students, and more.

Ambiguity is your canvas and you thrive when given the agency to create something from nothing.

You prioritize organization and accessible processes so that your colleagues can repeat your work, and external stakeholders find collaboration with you smooth and low lift.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $240,000 USD