San Francisco, California, United States — Human Data
About the Team
The Human Data team nurtures multiple communities of AI trainers, expert advisors, and student researchers which support OpenAI research. One of the central vehicles leveraged for engaging external community members is the OpenAI Forum community. It’s an initiative that brings together domain experts and students to discuss and collaborate on the present and future of AI. The OpenAI Forum features events such as in-person meet-ups highlighting technical talks and dinner-mixers at OpenAI, educational webinars and expert roundtable conversations, and plenty of opportunity for members (including OpenAI researchers) to network and cross pollinate ideas. Community members may also be invited to participate in paid activities that directly impact OpenAI models, such as model evaluations, evaluation set creation, and provide support for the Preparedness team’s work to ensure the safety of frontier models. The OpenAI Forum team supports community engagement cross functionally, meeting the needs of OpenAI researchers and the applied team as they surface.
As an OpenAI Forum Community Engagement & Events Manager, you will support the Community Lead on the Human Data team with planning and execution of all events related to OpenAI Forum community engagement, AI trainer engagement, as well as engagement initiatives across the organization when our community building and events expertise is needed. You will also support crafting and deploying community communications, such as the monthly OpenAI Forum Newsletter, and tailored communications aimed at nurturing important community stakeholder relationships. This role includes serving as a leisson between external community members, and OpenAI team members, such as those representing research, applied engineering, policy research, and the developer community lead. You will own metrics of success related to community recruitment and engagement activities (MAU, attendance per event, hitting expert and student recruitment goals, and qualitative metrics such as sentiment among members and AI trainers in our community). The OpenAI Forum (one vehicle for engaging expert community members) was launched in the Summer of 2023 and in the early stages of development, poised to scale and include stakeholder representatives from a broad range of domains of expertise in the coming months. This is the perfect role for an expert events and stakeholder manager who is eager to propose creative engagement ideas, support the development of community strategy, and have a big impact on research and model development.
About the Role
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.