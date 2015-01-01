San Francisco, California, United States — Platform
About the team:
Reliable services are what enables Open AI to train the best AI models in the world and to bring the promise of safe, effective AI to the world. The SRE team in research is responsible for defining, measuring, and improving the reliability of the research platform. The SRE team works closely with the supercomputing and hardware health teams to improve the functioning of the existing research platform and build the future platform. The research platform is the platform used to conduct basic AI research and to train the next generation of models.
This is the team that helps make the infrastructure enabling progress at the world’s leading AI lab.
About the Role
As OpenAI continues to grow, we are building a team focused on the reliability of the research platform and enabling our systems to scale. Our success depends on our ability to quickly iterate on research ideas while also ensuring that the underlying platform is performant, usable, and reliable.
You will build and lead a team in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind.
Successful candidates will lead a team ensuring the reliability, scalability, and performance of our systems as we continue to expand. You will be at the forefront of defining, measuring, maintaining and enhancing the stability, scalability, and performance of our rapidly evolving infrastructure. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software engineers, data scientists and ML researchers to build and maintain resilient systems that can handle our growing user base and workload.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Qualifications:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
