San Francisco, California, United States — Global Response & Operations
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. The Global Response team is responsible for driving cross-company collaboration to proactively prepare for critical moments, such as international elections or civil unrest, respond in real-time, and coordinate rapid end-to-end resolution of high-level escalations. Guiding OpenAI's work through complex global challenges, Global Response ensures safe and beneficial development of AI tools.
About the Role
This role will work closely with the Global Response team and reports directly to the Head of Global Response. We are seeking a leader who can independently develop our playbook and drive internal coordination around high-stakes incidents, including critical moments around elections and civil unrest. Candidates should have a high level of maturity, strong executive presence, and strong judgment in complex high-profile situations.
You will:
We're looking for a blend of:
