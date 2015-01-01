About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. The Global Response team is responsible for driving cross-company collaboration to proactively prepare for critical moments, such as international elections or civil unrest, respond in real-time, and coordinate rapid end-to-end resolution of high-level escalations. Guiding OpenAI's work through complex global challenges, Global Response ensures safe and beneficial development of AI tools.

About the Role

This role will work closely with the Global Response team and reports directly to the Head of Global Response. We are seeking a leader who can independently develop our playbook and drive internal coordination around high-stakes incidents, including critical moments around elections and civil unrest. Candidates should have a high level of maturity, strong executive presence, and strong judgment in complex high-profile situations.

You will:

Drive processes across various teams to ensure a unified, efficient response during critical periods.

Absorb a significant amount of information from a variety of inputs to frame decisions and communicate clear updates, recommendations, and trade-offs for an executive audience.

Actively collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective prioritization and response to fast-moving issues





We're looking for a blend of:

10+ years proven experience managing multiple complex projects in a fast-paced environment.

Experience in crisis preparation and response at high levels of an organization.

Demonstrated ability to clearly communicate challenges, recommendations and trade-offs to executives under pressure.

Outstanding organizational and written communication skills

Demonstrated ability to work on and understand technically complex projects.

Exceptional work ethic with an ability to proactively prioritize, lead, and manage workload.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

OpenAI UK Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $280,000 USD