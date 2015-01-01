About the Role

We are looking for an experienced Program Manager, Contingent Workforce to optimize and expand our contingent workforce operations with best-in-class systems and processes. Responsibilities include strategizing workforce solutions, managing the entire lifecycle of contingent staffing, and maintaining key partner relationships. You’ll partner closely with internal teams to understand and fulfill their workforce requirements, while innovating, scaling, and refining our contingent workforce processes to keep pace with the organization's swift evolution.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and execute a comprehensive strategy for our contingent workforce management, aligning with OpenAI’s broader financial and operational goals.

Lead the strategic workforce planning process for key segments, ensuring a streamlined approach for managing staffing cycles and vendor relations.

Collaborate with internal teams across various departments, understand their workforce needs, and ensure a seamless staffing request and allocation process, thereby significantly contributing to operational agility and efficiency within OpenAI.

Oversee the continuous improvement process by managing workforce performance metrics, ensuring thorough and timely assessments to enhance staffing quality and alignment with project needs.

Manage and enhance our contingent workforce systems, ensuring efficient operations and data-driven decision-making in workforce planning.

Actively engage in managing key staffing agency relationships, including contract negotiations and performance reviews, to ensure compliance with OpenAI’s workforce policies and procedures.

Drive the development and implementation of workforce strategies, fostering a proactive approach to understanding internal stakeholders’ staffing needs and ensuring timely and effective workforce solutions.

Lead reporting and analytics initiatives within the contingent workforce domain, creating insightful reports and dashboards to track performance, identify trends, and support informed decision-making aligned with OpenAI's objectives.

We’re looking for a blend of:

A Bachelor's degree

7-10+ years of progressive experience in workforce management, particularly in procurement of contingent labor, ideally within technology-centric organizations or late-stage startups.

Comprehensive understanding of Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) processes, systems, and best practices, especially in a Procure to Pay (P2P) context.

Robust project management skills, with meticulous attention to detail and the capability to prioritize and drive high-impact initiatives on multiple concurrent timelines.

Exceptional interpersonal, verbal, and written communication abilities, evidenced by successful interactions with both internal teams and external staffing partners.

Experience in utilizing modern workforce management software and systems, with a preference for proficiency in platforms like VNDLY, SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, or similar Vendor Management Systems (VMS).

Strong analytical acumen, including a predilection for data-driven decision-making, and familiarity with reporting and analytics tools to assess CWM performance metrics.

Demonstrated expertise in managing contingent staffing processes, focusing on policy adherence, process efficiency, and maximizing value from the contingent workforce budget, while ensuring optimal engagement and satisfaction for temporary and contract workers.

You might thrive in this role if you:

You're an enthusiastic self-starter.

You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done. You're excited about new challenges.

You don't have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Novel issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You're a phenomenal teammate.

You're a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You're intellectually honest. You're a world-class leader.

You mentor those around you, help set agendas, and unblock company-wide issues. You identify opportunities for cross-functional projects and emphatically step in to lead them. Your commitment to quality is unwavering and you coach the work of those around you to join you at this elevated level. You're a builder.

You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up. You're passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $175,000 — $175,000 USD