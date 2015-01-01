About the Team

The Human Data team is focused on empowering AI teachers to train OpenAI’s models to solve complex problems in order to provide value to humanity. We believe that highly skilled AI teachers are the key to unlocking the potential of our models to be as accurate and helpful as the experts themselves.

The team nurtures multiple communities of AI trainers such as those working with our partner vendors, expert advisors, and students which support OpenAI research. We are building a system that uses experts’ guidance to teach our models how to understand difficult questions and execute complex instructions. This will foster collaboration between AI and humans that aligns with our shared vision and values.

This role directly contributes to improving our products and unlocking new research, including ChatGPT, instruction-following models, and our multi-modal capabilities.

About the Role

The role, simply put, is to accelerate the pace of research at OpenAI. As our researchers require data collection to support new model capabilities, this role provides the execution, experience, and rigor to successfully recruit AI trainers, and orchestrate data collection campaigns. A key function of this role is to forge partnerships across universities, organizations, and vendors/expert talent agencies, in order to recruit exceptional AI trainers.

OpenAI aims to provide a world class experience for all AI trainers. Uniquely, this role will also support the planning and execution of programming related to AI trainer engagement and retention with the objective of providing trainers with the resources and education they need to contribute the highest quality data to OpenAI research.

Collectively as a team, we are writing the playbook for how data collection efforts are accomplished with utmost integrity, not just following one. Members of this team are expected to develop the systems, processes, and tools to run data collection efforts in a way that takes advantage of OpenAI’s incredible product capabilities and unique research insights.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ and will report to the manager of AI Trainer Acquisition, Engagement, and retention. We offer relocation support to new employees.

The role may require occasional travel.

In this role, you will:

Own the outcomes of our data collection campaigns, including Collaborating with the researcher(s) to understand their needs Recruit AI trainers, and build long term pipelines of AI trainers through vendors, the OpenAI Forum community, universities and community organization partners Designing the onboarding process for the campaign; refine and scale project management systems related to AI trainer recruitment Ensuring our AI trainers and vendors have the materials and insights needed for success Own metrics of success related to community recruitment and engagement activities, and research outcomes related to RLHF initiatives.

Build and enhance the systems we’ll need as a team, including Designing the overall training and onboarding strategy and materials for our researchers Creating dashboards, command centers, and queries that highlight campaign-specific and team-wide progress on recruiting, AI trainer skill sets, availability of trainers, AI trainer activities Building the frameworks, tools, and processes to understand our data, using SQL, Python, or other technical means when appropriate

Support community operations and logistics such as member onboarding, maintaining guest lists and registration details, ensuring guests are entered into Envoy for IRL event security, and maintaining hygiene of our member CRM.





Plan and execute partnership programming and community programming

You might thrive in this role if you:

You are an expert in project management and can set up an accessible project kickoff campaign integrating multiple cross functional teams and external teams. You can manage multiple high value projects at once.

Excellent written and verbal communicator. You know how to discern the appropriate voice to address a distinct audience and can skillfully tailor the tenor and tone of your writing to inspire and engage different community members. Have experience building and retaining community; establishing fun retention initiatives and gamifying participation.

Familiar with the landscape of Vendors providing AI trainer services

You have built partnership programs many times over (universities, student groups, community orgs)

Working cross functionally brings you joy. You are equally capable and comfortable collaborating with software engineers and ML researchers as you are academics, lawyers, artists, undergraduate students, and more.

Ambiguity is your canvas and you thrive when given the agency to create something from nothing.

You have a strong desire to drive impact; your work is scalable and reproducible across the organization and external stakeholders find collaboration with you smooth and low lift.

Event experience: facility procurement, vendor management, logistics and execution

Nice to have: PMP certification

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $180,000 — $240,000 USD