About the Team
The Human Data team is focused on empowering AI teachers to train OpenAI’s models to solve complex problems in order to provide value to humanity. We believe that highly skilled AI teachers are the key to unlocking the potential of our models to be as accurate and helpful as the experts themselves.
The team nurtures multiple communities of AI trainers such as those working with our partner vendors, expert advisors, and students which support OpenAI research. We are building a system that uses experts’ guidance to teach our models how to understand difficult questions and execute complex instructions. This will foster collaboration between AI and humans that aligns with our shared vision and values.
This role directly contributes to improving our products and unlocking new research, including ChatGPT, instruction-following models, and our multi-modal capabilities.
About the Role
The role, simply put, is to accelerate the pace of research at OpenAI. As our researchers require data collection to support new model capabilities, this role provides the execution, experience, and rigor to successfully recruit AI trainers, and orchestrate data collection campaigns. A key function of this role is to forge partnerships across universities, organizations, and vendors/expert talent agencies, in order to recruit exceptional AI trainers.
OpenAI aims to provide a world class experience for all AI trainers. Uniquely, this role will also support the planning and execution of programming related to AI trainer engagement and retention with the objective of providing trainers with the resources and education they need to contribute the highest quality data to OpenAI research.
Collectively as a team, we are writing the playbook for how data collection efforts are accomplished with utmost integrity, not just following one. Members of this team are expected to develop the systems, processes, and tools to run data collection efforts in a way that takes advantage of OpenAI’s incredible product capabilities and unique research insights.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ and will report to the manager of AI Trainer Acquisition, Engagement, and retention. We offer relocation support to new employees.
The role may require occasional travel.
