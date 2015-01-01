About the Team

The Safety Systems team is responsible for various safety work to ensure our best models can be safely deployed to the real world to benefit society. The work scope covers a wide range of projects from detection to model improvement to evaluation, aiming to reduce unwanted use cases and ensure model behavior within our safety standards. We embrace innovative approaches, leveraging the models themselves to contribute to their own safety.

The Safety Systems team is at the forefront of OpenAI's mission to build and deploy safe AGI, driving our commitment to AI safety and fostering a culture of trust and transparency. We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely.

We are looking for our first Product Manager on the team!

In this role, you will:

Be responsible for managing the development of the Moderations endpoint.

Be responsible for managing the development and maintenance of the data transparency reporting dashboards, both for internal use and external-facing purposes.

Track how our moderation and other safety mitigation are incorporated in all OpenAI product areas, consolidating efforts across teams and aligning objectives.

Consolidate and streamline a safe product deployment lifecycle, including but limited to regular pre-launch and post-launch learning sessions for product safety.

Develop comprehensive documentation for system safety, including metrics, evaluations, and progress tracking, to maintain a transparent and accountable approach.

Help with publishing and open sourcing safety learnings, standards, datasets and benchmarks with the public.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of industry experience working as a Product Manager in a fast-paced environment.

Experienced with the product deployment cycle.

Strong knowledge of content integrity and moderation, including industry best practices and regulatory guidelines.

Care deeply about AI safety and the impacts of AI technology (see our Charter for examples of our goals).

Effective collaboration skills, preferably with experience working alongside machine learning, engineering and product teams.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 to $340,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy