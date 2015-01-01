San Francisco, California, United States — Safety Systems
The Safety Systems team is responsible for various safety work to ensure our best models can be safely deployed to the real world to benefit society. The work scope covers a wide range of projects from detection to model improvement to evaluation, aiming to reduce unwanted use cases and ensure model behavior within our safety standards. We embrace innovative approaches, leveraging the models themselves to contribute to their own safety.
The Safety Systems team is at the forefront of OpenAI's mission to build and deploy safe AGI, driving our commitment to AI safety and fostering a culture of trust and transparency. We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely.
We are looking for our first Product Manager on the team!
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 to $340,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
