About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

About the Team

The API Experience team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our APIs. Most recently, we released the GPT-4 API, the ChatGPT API, the Whisper API, and function calling in the API. We empower businesses and developers with APIs, dashboard, and documentation that enable them to build product features that were never before possible.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced product manager for our API Experience team. This team is responsible for building out both the API product offering, as well as crafting an exceptional integration experience for API developers. You will be owning an API that millions of developers use to build on top of OpenAI models – everyone from hobbyist developers to Fortune 500 companies. You will also collaborate closely with research teams to bring the latest cutting-edge models to our API.

In this role, you will:

Define the strategy, roadmap, and prioritization for our API experience

Collaborate with users, engineers and cross-functional partners to shape and execute towards the best product experience for the API and other developer-facing surfaces (docs, dashboard, SDKs)

Be the voice of the user throughout the product development process

Define the framework and metrics to measure the impact and quality of our API experience

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 6+ years of PM experience with a track record of leading ambitious 0-to-1 projects

Have prior experience with external facing API products

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

Are eager to take a hands-on approach and do whatever it takes to make the product and team successful.

Have strong written and verbal communication skills with an ability for precise articulation of customer problems.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $240,000 - $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

