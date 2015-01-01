About the Product team

OpenAI’s Product team is responsible for helping transform the cutting-edge machine learning research we’re known for into highly capable, accessible, and safe developer platforms and consumer products. The team is based in our San Francisco HQ and has a handful of experienced product managers working cross-functionally with Research, Engineering, Trust & Safety, Design, Go To Market, Legal, Developer Relations, and others to work towards OpenAI’s mission to develop AGI.

We take pride in using a well-coordinated, unified approach to building products that combine careful ideation, rapid iteration, and stakeholder feedback. We’re excited to continue our success and solve challenges around products like GPT-4, our API platform, ChatGPT, Plugins, DALL-E, and many more.

Opportunities on the team

We’re interested in connecting with amazing product managers who are excited about our mission and work.

We see product development for developers, consumers, and enterprises as essential endeavors and investments toward our mission to build AGI. As our product roadmap and demand grow, so does our need for world-class talent to define, develop, scale and release the future of how humans use advanced AI systems.

Submit your information below and indicate what type of Product role you'd be interested in. We’ll review submitted information on a rolling basis and contact you should a role match up with your experience.

Platform - for API or developer-centric backgrounds

GPT has unlocked new ways people use AI systems to build incredible software and tool, including our recent release of GPT-4. Help us continue building the world’s best AI platform and API products for developers and enterprise users. We care about scalability, stability, and sharing our newest and most advanced models with our growing community of developers.

Consumer - for consumer-facing product backgrounds

ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Plugins have taken the world by storm, and we’re excited to continue building products that enable the world to experience advanced AI tools to learn, create, work, and play. Join our team of product enthusiasts to help create magical experiences for users worldwide.

Trust & Safety - for experience in identity, fraud, and safety

Ensuring our products are safe, secure, and trustworthy is essential to fulfilling our mission and ambitions to build the best AI systems out there. We work cross-functionally with our security, trust & safety, governance, engineering, legal, and design teams to meet this challenge and ensure we move forward positively.

Growth - for experience taking products to global scale

Support long-term sustainable product growth by identifying and improving key metrics and balancing user and business needs, and focus on optimizing for product-led growth so that the product itself attracts and retains customers. You’ll focus on understanding user behavior, optimizing the product for customer and business needs, and collaborating across teams to prioritize the product roadmap.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for roles based in San Francisco vary based on level and other factors and are between $245,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy