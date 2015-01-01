About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Recruiting team is responsible for finding, assessing, and hiring exceptional talent across various fields and specialties. The team acts as consultative partners to our leaders across the organization, from technical managers up to our CEO, Sam Altman. We’re an established, collaborative team with a balance of structure, process, and ambitious problems to solve for.

About the Role

Our team is growing to help OpenAI build the next phase of highly-capable intelligent computer systems. We’re looking for a highly experienced Principal Business Recruiter who advises hiring managers and partners closely with senior leaders across the organization. You're driven to work on high-value talent initiatives and are close to the industry’s most sought-after talent. You’ll work with our existing team members, including technical recruiters, coordinators, sourcers, and any cross-functional partners needed to succeed.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Fully manage hiring needs and initiatives through forecasted headcount to opportunistic hires

Partner with executives and hiring managers to develop a deep understanding of our business's current and future hiring and develop strategies to fulfill those needs

Act as the primary touchpoint for your candidates from source to close, striving for an exceptional experience and quick progress

Act as a thought-partner and advisor to hiring teams, including candidate relationship management, closing support, and talent market intelligence

Source talent for high-impact roles for OpenAI through a variety of creative channels and partner with our sourcing team

Represent OpenAI and engage with candidates at conferences and events

We’re looking for a blend of:

8+ years of progressive experience in business recruiting in a high growth, premier tech company.

Demonstrated success in leading strategy and driving execution to hire top-tier talent including hiring talent in extremely niche talent markets

Strong interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong relationships, influence and partner effectively with hiring managers and leaders.

Exemplary verbal / written communication, and interpersonal skills

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are deeply interested in technology and artificial intelligence, and their potential for positive impact on humanity

Are passionate about building and growing relationships

Connect and relate to a wide range of people, personalities, and values

Care deeply about building a diverse and inclusive recruiting pipeline and work environment

Have a track record of balancing multiple open roles in an organized method

Learn quickly and thrive in a constantly evolving environment with shifting priorities

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $240,000 USD