About the Team

Our Team is responsible for the “post-training” or alignment of ChatGPT. We integrate various improvements from the rest of the company into our RLHF process ultimately producing the models used by millions of users both in the ChatGPT product and API.

About the Role

One of the most important parts of training ChatGPT is building and training on extremely high quality datasets. We are looking for somebody to help us build infrastructure to manage this data! In contrast to most data engineering, dataset size is not the key factor here – instead we aim to bring more insight and continually increase the quality of our training data.

Ideal candidates should have a strong technical background and general knowledge. Given how coupled our data systems are with the underlying models, candidates should have some familiarity with ML / ML Engineering but no formal research background is required.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Build systems and tools for researchers to look at and transform datasets.

Co-design and build experimental primitives used to construct data pipelines to train prototype ChatGPT models.

Work with the ChatGPT product team building distributed pipelines to look at and understand large scale usage data.

Help with other, more out there research ideas involving data pipelines.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a team player – willing to do a variety of tasks that move the team forward.

Experience working in complex technical environments

Enjoy working in a more research setting – these data systems are new and the right solution is often not clear ahead of time.

Experience with the Python

Experience with Kubernetes / distributed infrastructure

Experience with 1 or more large scale data system such as beam or spark.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $310,000 – $385,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

