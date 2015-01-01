About the team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will safely build and deploy universally beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The HR team is an important subset of the People team and supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee relations, immigration, compensation and benefits, learning and development, project management, and more.

About the role

We seek an experienced and compassionate program manager to build world-class, human-centric programs. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing, launching, and overseeing various programs that cater to the diverse needs of our employees and the unique challenges OpenAI faces.



You will manage our global wellness, retirement, and benefits programs and holistic benefits philosophy. Collaborating closely with vendors, you’ll evaluate proposals, modify our plans, and execute changes as our benefits programs evolve. You will run our ongoing benefits operations and compliance workflows in addition to driving the long-term strategic direction of our offerings. You will lead our annual renewals, presenting recommendations and their associated monetary impact for executive review. As the primary contact for employee benefits questions, you will become an expert on our employee’s unique needs and experiences. You will craft company-wide communications and training to help employees get the most out of their benefits.

You will manage our global extended workforce programs, providing strategic advice and governance over our diverse arrangements with temporary and contingent workers. You will streamline how managers can engage with an extended workforce, establishing norms and guidelines to reduce the risk for OpenAI. You’ll oversee the lifecycle of our extended workforce arrangements while also leading vendor management with our external providers.

You will not only be an expert in your field but also serve as a source of support and a trusted resource for our employees, actively contributing to a rewarding professional journey. If you are passionate about nurturing diverse talent and fostering a fair, inclusive work environment, your expertise will play a vital role in achieving our mission.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

We’re looking for someone with:

Experience managing global well-being and benefits programs

Comfort engaging in market research to benchmark competitiveness of benefits offerings

Exceptional ability to author crisp and clear communications for a broad range of audiences

Experience partnering with cross-functional stakeholders and influencing upward and outward

Fluency in working with spreadsheets to analyze and manipulate data at scale

Experience with external vendor management

Knowledge of best practices for preparing and filing compliance documents for auditors and government agencies

Experience managing extended workforce programs and unique employment arrangements

We think you’ll thrive in this role if you:

Enjoy solving challenging problems. When there isn’t a clear solution, you take the time to understand the root complexities of a problem and work to find a holistic solution.

Create innovative solutions. You understand the value of innovation and use it to significant effect, where needed and when appropriate.

Care about the human. Everything we do serves to make OpenAI a great place to work for our colleagues. When we need to make decisions, we start with the human impact and prioritize making that impact and experience as excellent as possible.

Care about details. The key to success in this role is a love of detail. From spreadsheet accuracy to careful craftsmanship in policy, the small parts – even the parts no one else sees – matter.

Want to make something really great. The bar is high, but so too, is the opportunity.



About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

