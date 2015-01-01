Remote or San Francisco HQ — Technical Finance
About the Team
OpenAI Finance ensures the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. This role is an exciting position that demands excellence in execution, attention to detail, and a proven track record of delighting customers through exemplary customer service.
About the Role
As an Order Management Specialist at OpenAI, you'll play a critical role in ensuring our Enterprise customers are billed accurately and on time. You will partner closely with our Deal Desk, Go-to-Market, and StratFin teams to execute our most complex deals, troubleshoot potential billing issues, drive process efficiency, and build for scale.
This role will work closely with Go-to-Market, Legal, Engineering, and Product teams. You will be a key player in driving the success of the organization by building and sustaining world-class revenue systems and operations.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ or remotely. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We’re looking for a blend of:
The annual salary range for this role is $132,000 - $165,000. Our total compensation also includes generous equity in OpenAI and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
