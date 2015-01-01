About the Team

OpenAI Finance ensures the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. This role is an exciting position that demands excellence in execution, attention to detail, and a proven track record of delighting customers through exemplary customer service.

About the Role

As an Order Management Specialist at OpenAI, you'll play a critical role in ensuring our Enterprise customers are billed accurately and on time. You will partner closely with our Deal Desk, Go-to-Market, and StratFin teams to execute our most complex deals, troubleshoot potential billing issues, drive process efficiency, and build for scale.

This role will work closely with Go-to-Market, Legal, Engineering, and Product teams. You will be a key player in driving the success of the organization by building and sustaining world-class revenue systems and operations.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ or remotely. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Manage our billing system configurations to ensure that our Enterprise customers are invoiced accurately and on time.

Partner closely with Deal Desk, StratFin, and Revenue teams to manage opportunities, including those that require extra care due to complicated terms.

Monitor outstanding invoices on a regular basis and initiate collections process as necessary.

Deliver outstanding customer service, troubleshoot and resolve issues for both customers and internal Go-To-Market and Support teams.

Function as the go-to resource for the Go-to-Market team in regard to opportunity bookings and billing inquiries, providing expert knowledge on all aspects of enterprise billing.

Establish and execute the vision for the Revenue Operations function, fostering a culture of collaboration, data-driven and scalable processes to support growth.

Maintain the highest level of confidentiality for all customer records.

We’re looking for a blend of:

2+ years of experience in the Enterprise SaaS/B2B industry, specifically with order management, finance operations, deal desks, sales operations, or pricing

Basic understanding of software revenue recognition principles according to ASC 606

Experience navigating complex customer procurement processes

Strong problem-solving and organizational skills

Effective oral and written communication skills, especially working directly with customers

Intermediate or higher proficiency with Microsoft Excel, as well as GSuite, Slack, and Adobe Acrobat

Experience with Stripe, Salesforce, Intercom, and NetSuite is a bonus.

The annual salary range for this role is $132,000 - $165,000. Our total compensation also includes generous equity in OpenAI and benefits.

Benefits and Perks

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

