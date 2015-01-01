About the Team

Public Policy at OpenAI is responsible for engaging with governments, regulators, civil society, non-profits, and other key stakeholders about who we are, what we’re doing, and why it matters. We also work with other internal teams to study and craft internal company policies, execute strategically important projects, and respond to worldwide public policy developments.

About the Role

As a core member of the small team directly supporting VP of Global Affairs, you will help track and support the Public Policy team’s projects through to execution. You’ll make sure Public Policy is working in close collaboration with other OpenAI teams and with partner organizations. You’ll help identify internal and external resources needed, clear blockers, and manage timelines. You’ll also help define workflows and processes for the team as it grows and evolves, working closely with colleagues to manage a diverse range of Public Policy projects.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Support the small Public Policy team working on stakeholder meetings, project management, developing partnerships and more

Work closely with team leads to scope goals, resources and timelines for a wide range of Public Policy projects

Facilitate stakeholder input to key documents that will represent the company’s positions on various public policy issues

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are highly organized and process-oriented

Enjoy planning and facilitating high-impact meetings, including coordinating with other stakeholders, crafting detailed agendas, and following up on key action items

Are experienced at managing projects from launch to completion

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills, including writing and editing experience

Care deeply about technology, people and communities, and share our commitment to OpenAI’s unique mission

Are innately curious and enjoy teaching yourself new skills

Are comfortable navigating ambiguity in a fast-paced, constantly evolving environment

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $100,000 – $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

