About the Program
The OpenAI Residency provides a pathway for engineers and researchers to transition into the field of artificial intelligence. Residents build on their existing experience while learning and working on practical problems with our teams. As a Research Resident, you’ll be embedded within our Research or Applied teams working on real, cutting-edge AI problems. Residents will be compensated as fully salaried employees for the duration of the program.
Excellent work and experience can come from both inside and outside of traditional education and work settings. OpenAI has long been home to many self-taught researchers and engineers. If you have an unconventional educational background, we encourage you to apply. It is important that this program is inclusive of the diverse set of skills and backgrounds that reflect the human experience so our work can do the same. We will provide immigration and relocation support to talent globally.
About the Role
The OpenAI Research Residency is ideal for researchers with expertise in a scientific field outside of deep learning who would like to transition into a Research Scientist or Research Engineer position in the field of AI. We seek a record of achievement in a field such as mathematics, physics, or neuroscience. As a Resident on the Research track, you will work closely with a team of machine learning researchers to build AI systems that can perform previously impossible tasks and achieve unprecedented levels of performance to advance the research agenda of your team.
This program is based in our San Francisco HQ, and we offer a flexible work environment, encouraging Residents to come in the office at least 3 days a week. We will also provide relocation assistance as needed.
OpenAI will provide immigration and sponsorship support to Residents based on their unique circumstances.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The monthly salary for this role is $17,500. Total compensation also includes benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.