About the Program

The OpenAI Residency provides a pathway for engineers and researchers to transition into the field of artificial intelligence. Residents build on their existing experience while learning and working on practical problems with our teams. As a Research Resident, you’ll be embedded within our Research or Applied teams working on real, cutting-edge AI problems. Residents will be compensated as fully salaried employees for the duration of the program.



Excellent work and experience can come from both inside and outside of traditional education and work settings. OpenAI has long been home to many self-taught researchers and engineers. If you have an unconventional educational background, we encourage you to apply. It is important that this program is inclusive of the diverse set of skills and backgrounds that reflect the human experience so our work can do the same. We will provide immigration and relocation support to talent globally.



About the Role



The OpenAI Research Residency is ideal for researchers with expertise in a scientific field outside of deep learning who would like to transition into a Research Scientist or Research Engineer position in the field of AI. We seek a record of achievement in a field such as mathematics, physics, or neuroscience. As a Resident on the Research track, you will work closely with a team of machine learning researchers to build AI systems that can perform previously impossible tasks and achieve unprecedented levels of performance to advance the research agenda of your team.



Preferred Qualifications:

Published research in a STEM field or equivalent practical research experience

Have proficiency in programming languages

Have a strong math background and understanding of linear algebra, calculus, and statistics

Have achievements in another field, such as creating a large software system, awards in math/science/programming contests, or authoring highly cited publications

Be available and interested in joining OpenAI full-time after completing the Residency

Have taken the initiative to jump right in and begin self-study of the fundamentals of ML

Motivated to discover AI breakthroughs and their potential benefits to humanity

Application and Program Timeline

Application review and interviews will take place on a rolling basis.

We will offer quarterly start dates in 2023.

We are now accepting applications for the April 2023 class.

Location

This program is based in our San Francisco HQ, and we offer a flexible work environment, encouraging Residents to come in the office at least 3 days a week. We will also provide relocation assistance as needed.

Work Authorization / Sponsorship

OpenAI will provide immigration and sponsorship support to Residents based on their unique circumstances.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The monthly salary for this role is $17,500. Total compensation also includes benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

