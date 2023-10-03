Create a job description using our standard template.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

About the Role

As an Onboarding Coordinator, you will collaborate closely with the HR team and cross-functional partners, including Worksite Operations, IT, Security, and Finance to support our weekly onboarding cadence. We’re looking for people who are deeply passionate about creating an exceptional onboarding experience.

This role is a contingent position based in San Francisco, CA. We expect this assignment to begin October 3, 2023 and end on or around December 31, 2023. The pay-rate of this position is $57.69 - $69.71 per hour. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week.

In this role, you will:

Ensure pre-onboarding checklists are completed, prior to a new hire’s first day.

Transfer new hire information from the offer letter to our HRIS.

Assist with calendar scheduling for a seamless onboarding process, considering both on-site and remote workers and different worker types (full-timers and contingent workforce).

Initiate travel invitations via OpenAI’s booking software.

Complete the I-9 form and E-verification process.

Ensure onboarding paperwork is signed within 5 business days of employment commencement.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Experience processing I-9 and E-verification for both in-person and remote employees.

Strong attention to detail and the ability to process data with high accuracy.

proficiency in G-Suite.

Robust experience with BambooHR.

Exposure to Workday.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

