About the team
Frontier AI models have the potential to benefit all of humanity but also pose increasingly severe risks. To ensure that AI promotes positive change, we have dedicated a team to help us best prepare for the development of increasingly capable frontier AI models. This team, Preparedness, reports directly to our CTO and is tasked with identifying, tracking, and preparing for catastrophic risks related to frontier AI models.
Our team will tightly connect capability assessment, evaluations, internal red teaming for frontier models, and overall coordination on AGI preparedness. The team’s core goal is to ensure that we have the infrastructure needed for the safety of highly capable AI systems—from the models we develop in the near future to those with AGI-level capabilities.
We are looking to hire an exceptional offensive security engineer to push the boundaries of our frontier models. We are looking for those with an expert grasp of offensive security, AI safety concerns, and how our frontier models will shape offensive security capabilities.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.