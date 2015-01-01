Skip to main content
National Security and Cybersecurity Counsel

San Francisco, California, United States — Legal

About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks an experienced, world-class counsel to support and lead on national security and cybersecurity legal matters, including sanctions and export control compliance and cybersecurity issues. The ideal candidate will also demonstrate the ability to stretch beyond their core areas of expertise and tackle a broad range of compliance and investigations initiatives and other special projects. This is a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the AI field and to contribute to combating threats to the safe development and use of AI. This role will work closely with our Legal, Security, Policy, and Preparedness teams and report to our Associate General Counsel for Investigations and Security. 

This role will be based in our San Francisco, CA HQ or remotely in Washington, DC. We use a hybrid HQ work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will be responsible for:

  • Engaging with internal stakeholders and outside counsel and providing the highest quality legal advice related to cybersecurity and national security compliance issues;
  • Conducting fast-paced investigations on security and compliance issues;
  • Advising on cybersecurity matters, including incident response and regulatory compliance requirements;
  • Managing OpenAI’s trade compliance programs, including sanctions and export control issues;
  • Assist in the design and implementation of company-wide sanctions and export control compliance programs and initiatives, including compliance policies, processes, and training; and
  • Undertaking special projects and leading or supporting other compliance program initiatives.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

  • 10+ years of combined legal experience at fast-paced technology companies, technology-focused law firms, or relevant government agencies;
  • a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations;
  • strong communication skills with the ability to convey complex legal principles clearly and concisely;
  • demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment;
  • a JD and license or qualification to practice in your jurisdiction.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through February 2, with interviews and onboarding occurring by early March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$250,000$300,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

