About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks an experienced, world-class counsel to support and lead on national security and cybersecurity legal matters, including sanctions and export control compliance and cybersecurity issues. The ideal candidate will also demonstrate the ability to stretch beyond their core areas of expertise and tackle a broad range of compliance and investigations initiatives and other special projects. This is a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the AI field and to contribute to combating threats to the safe development and use of AI. This role will work closely with our Legal, Security, Policy, and Preparedness teams and report to our Associate General Counsel for Investigations and Security.

This role will be based in our San Francisco, CA HQ or remotely in Washington, DC. We use a hybrid HQ work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will be responsible for:

Engaging with internal stakeholders and outside counsel and providing the highest quality legal advice related to cybersecurity and national security compliance issues;

Conducting fast-paced investigations on security and compliance issues;

Advising on cybersecurity matters, including incident response and regulatory compliance requirements;

Managing OpenAI’s trade compliance programs, including sanctions and export control issues;

Assist in the design and implementation of company-wide sanctions and export control compliance programs and initiatives, including compliance policies, processes, and training; and

Undertaking special projects and leading or supporting other compliance program initiatives.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

10+ years of combined legal experience at fast-paced technology companies, technology-focused law firms, or relevant government agencies;

a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations;

strong communication skills with the ability to convey complex legal principles clearly and concisely;

demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment;

a JD and license or qualification to practice in your jurisdiction.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through February 2, with interviews and onboarding occurring by early March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $250,000 — $300,000 USD