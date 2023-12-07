About the Team

The Model Behavior team is responsible for shaping the interactions between our models and users. We view the model as a product itself, with a focus on ensuring intuitive experiences that exceed user expectations and evoke a sense of delight.

About the Role

You’ll strike a delicate balance between leveraging the model’s capabilities, reading in between the lines in user queries to understand what they’re trying to achieve, and upholding user trust that the model has their back.

We’re looking for people who are passionate about the intersection of writing, technology, and user experience – while defining good human-AI interaction.

This is a contract position. We expect this assignment to begin December 7, 2023 and end on or around March 31, 2024, and there may be the opportunity to extend. The pay-rate of this position is $50 - $60 per hour. This is a remote position, which requires the ability to dial into meetings during PT business hours from 9 am to 5 pm.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate closely with research & product teams to understand, predict, and design model behavior.

Create, edit, and annotate high-quality data on a tight timeline ensuring it adheres to OpenAI's guidelines and voice.

Ensure data consistency and quality, driving the model towards improved performance and user satisfaction.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Possess exceptional taste, creativity, and writing skills, allowing you to craft responses that delight users.

Exhibit high levels of empathy and self-awareness which are pivotal in serving a diverse global user base.

Demonstrate technical intuition in understanding how changes in data can affect overall model behavior and are eager to learn and adapt.

