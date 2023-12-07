About the Team
The Model Behavior team is responsible for shaping the interactions between our models and users. We view the model as a product itself, with a focus on ensuring intuitive experiences that exceed user expectations and evoke a sense of delight.
About the Role
You’ll strike a delicate balance between leveraging the model’s capabilities, reading in between the lines in user queries to understand what they’re trying to achieve, and upholding user trust that the model has their back.
We’re looking for people who are passionate about the intersection of writing, technology, and user experience – while defining good human-AI interaction.
This is a contract position. We expect this assignment to begin December 7, 2023 and end on or around March 31, 2024, and there may be the opportunity to extend. The pay-rate of this position is $50 - $60 per hour. This is a remote position, which requires the ability to dial into meetings during PT business hours from 9 am to 5 pm.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.