About the Team

The Platform ML team builds the ML side of our state-of-the-art internal training framework used to train our cutting-edge models. We work on distributed model execution as well as the interfaces and implementation for model code, training, and inference. Our priorities are to maximize training throughput (how quickly we can train a new model) and researcher throughput (how quickly we can develop new models) with the goal of accelerating progress towards AGI. We frequently collaborate with other teams to speed up the development of new capabilities.

About the Role

As a ML Framework Engineer, you will work on our training framework to create the abstractions that allow researchers to perform experiments using cutting-edge models with impressive ease-of-use. Many of our research teams build on our framework for running their experiments, and they should be able to write their experiments such that they get both flexibility and high scalability.

We’re looking for someone who wants to work at the interface between research and compute and who loves building a great experience for researchers designing their next experiment. This is a high leverage area due to the large algorithmic gains that can be achieved when research productivity is increased.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Build out our internal training framework to make research with large distributed models easy and fun

Work closely with researchers to ensure that the framework meets their needs and enables the next generation of experiments

Design and build the next generation of training infrastructure at the forefront of language model research

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have worked on ML tools that researchers love

Have a good understanding of current models and training algorithms

Are a strong software engineer and proficient in Python

Are obsessed with correctness and beautiful interfaces

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $245,000 — $385,000 USD