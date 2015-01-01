About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our Communications team includes PR/media relations, employee communications, events, design, and other external-facing functions. This team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.

About the Role

We’re seeking to hire an exceptional PR professional to join our small, high-impact team to communicate progress on our mission to develop Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) that benefits all of humanity. This person will support research and product communications and will help build and execute external communication strategies to educate press, developers and key stakeholders on our research, products and technology. This includes working in close collaboration with teams across OpenAI to help drive initiatives and narratives in support of the organization’s priorities. This role will report to our Head of Public Relations.

The ideal candidate should bring a strong mix of strategic and tactical comms ownership. Ability to move fast and collaboratively on complex issues in a changing environment is critical. Passion for new technology and storytelling is key.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and execute communication plans including strategies for educating press, consumers, developers and the general public

Forge deep relationships with media and manage inbound requests on a range of issues

Partner cross-functionally with research, legal, product and other teams at OpenAI

Provide counsel and support to team members across the organization

Anticipate comms risks and establish risk mitigation strategies

We’re looking for a blend of qualifications, including:

8+ years of professional PR and media relations experience

Strong track record of driving media campaigns in support of policy priorities and issues

Background in technology communications, and knowledge of AI

Proven success in building relationships and collaborating with press, executives, partners, and other stakeholders

You’ll thrive in this role if:

You want to be a part of a small, highly-experienced team that makes meaningful contributions

Building and maintaining relationships are your forte

You want to tell stories about technology that will have significant impact on the world

You seek and are comfortable managing high-profile, complex stories under tight deadlines

Educating general audiences about highly technical subjects is a challenge you enjoy

You excel in both strategy and tactical execution

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $190,000 USD