Marketing Operations

San Francisco, California, United States — Go To Market

About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions,, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

OpenAI is seeking a dynamic Marketing Operations Manager to enhance our marketing team's efficiency and effectiveness. In this pivotal role, you will be responsible for overseeing our marketing technology stack, building and optimizing marketing processes, owning our email deployment strategy, and ensuring data accuracy and valuable insights. Your expertise will be instrumental in shaping our marketing strategy and execution.

In this role, you'll:

  • Oversee and optimize OpenAI’s marketing systems, ensuring seamless integration with the broader OpenAI technology stack.
  • Responsible for the effective administration of OpenAI’s marketing automation system, Hubspot.
  • Drive the end-to-end operations of OpenAI’s B2B email strategy.
  • Lead the design and execution of a lead scoring model to enhance lead qualification, routing, and nurture processes.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop a cohesive database strategy supporting targeted marketing programs.
  • Ensure the highest data quality and consistency across marketing databases and CRM systems.
  • Develop and maintain key marketing metrics, dashboards, and reports to measure campaign effectiveness and ROI.
  • Manage vendor relationships, platform renewals, and marketing technology budgets.

You might thrive in this role if you have: 

  • Minimum 5 years of experience in marketing operations at a high-growth, technology company
  • Proficiency with Hubspot, Salesforce and additional GTM technologies
  • Strong analytical skills with experience in GTM funnel reporting and insights
  • Excellent project management skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Experience in system integration and managing APIs between sales and marketing platforms
  • Exceptional communication and collaboration skills; able to work effectively with cross-functional teams
  • An understanding of the AI landscape, our applications, and the problems they solve for our customers.
  • The ability to thrive in ambiguity and work autonomously
  • Exceptional organizational skills

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$240,000$240,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

