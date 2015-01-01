About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions,, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

OpenAI is seeking a dynamic Marketing Operations Manager to enhance our marketing team's efficiency and effectiveness. In this pivotal role, you will be responsible for overseeing our marketing technology stack, building and optimizing marketing processes, owning our email deployment strategy, and ensuring data accuracy and valuable insights. Your expertise will be instrumental in shaping our marketing strategy and execution.

In this role, you'll:

Oversee and optimize OpenAI’s marketing systems, ensuring seamless integration with the broader OpenAI technology stack.

Responsible for the effective administration of OpenAI’s marketing automation system, Hubspot.

Drive the end-to-end operations of OpenAI’s B2B email strategy.

Lead the design and execution of a lead scoring model to enhance lead qualification, routing, and nurture processes.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop a cohesive database strategy supporting targeted marketing programs.

Ensure the highest data quality and consistency across marketing databases and CRM systems.

Develop and maintain key marketing metrics, dashboards, and reports to measure campaign effectiveness and ROI.

Manage vendor relationships, platform renewals, and marketing technology budgets.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Minimum 5 years of experience in marketing operations at a high-growth, technology company

Proficiency with Hubspot, Salesforce and additional GTM technologies

Strong analytical skills with experience in GTM funnel reporting and insights

Excellent project management skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Experience in system integration and managing APIs between sales and marketing platforms

Exceptional communication and collaboration skills; able to work effectively with cross-functional teams

An understanding of the AI landscape, our applications, and the problems they solve for our customers.

The ability to thrive in ambiguity and work autonomously

Exceptional organizational skills

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $240,000 — $240,000 USD