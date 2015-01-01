Create a job description using our standard template.

About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our Communications team is composed of PR/Media Relations, Events, Design, and other external-facing functions. The team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.

The Events team is a dynamic group dedicated to crafting extraordinary experiences that encompass our company's values and mission. Our team is driven by a passion for bringing people together to connect in meaningful ways.

About the Role

We’re looking for an Events Manager who combines creativity with organization and attention to detail. This role requires flexibility, quick decision-making, and the ability to handle multiple cross-functional projects. The ideal candidate will possess strong collaborative skills and can work across teams to deliver impactful events that reflect OpenAI's values.

As a Marketing Events Manager, you’ll work closely with OpenAI’s Communications & Marketing teams to understand product roadmaps and enterprise initiatives. You will be at the forefront of project managing, strategizing, and executing events that tell the best stories about our products and services. Events include executive summits, brand activations, developer conferences, customer events, workshops, and more – locally and around the world.

We’re looking for someone who shares our love for technology and how it can positively impact humanity. They will integrate into a culture oriented around pushing boundaries, striving for excellence, thinking outside the box, and bringing authentic personality into the work OpenAI does every day.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees. Business travel will be required for this role.

In this role, you will:

Project manage high-touch events across different marketing and communications goals. You’ll bring together key partners with individual goals and will drive progress toward a unified strategy through events.

Manage multi-faceted budgets.

Research and secure vendors for various event needs and see contracts through to approval.

Organize attendee information and oversee the processes for registration, guest experiences, and event communications.

Work closely with Design to ensure guests have an excellent impression of OpenAI through event communications and visual designs – both digitally and physically throughout events.

Manage post-event follow up, including gathering feedback and evaluating event success.

Strategize new ways for our teams to operate efficiently – not being afraid to try new things and suggest new approaches.

Work with our data and revenue operations teams to track the effectiveness of our events, and use data to inform decisions.

different formats like executive dinners, several types of webinars, community meetups, product launch events, and user conferences

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 7+ years of experience in events management, marketing, communications, project management or other related fields.

Have experience executing multi-faceted small- and large-scale events on strict timelines with the partnership of various senior- and executive-level business stakeholders.

Are energized by collaboration and trying new things.

Have familiarity with CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce or similar), marketing automation tools (e.g., HubSpot or similar), and tracking tools to assess campaign effectiveness

Have a deep interest in artificial intelligence and technology’s ability to improve people’s lives.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

