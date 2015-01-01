About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

This leadership role will be responsible for driving and implementing the overall sales strategy for our API developer platform, recruiting and leading a team of API sales professionals, and achieving successful deployments with our customers.

The ideal candidate will possess significant sales leadership experience and a comprehensive understanding of AI technologies. This leader will have the capability to adapt to a complex and fast-changing technology environment. Responsibilities will include customer acquisition, account management, owning executive relationships, and more.

This individual will also need to be a proven leader who can effectively collaborate cross-functionally with product, marketing, developer relations, operations, and core GTM teams, while guiding and mentoring a sales team towards achieving business objectives.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you'll:

Lead a team of sellers

Partner with solutions to build and execute complex customer programs and projects

Manage consumption revenue forecasts

Closely monitor the industry landscape (people, competitors, partners, etc.) to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Support the recruitment and onboarding of other teammates

Support the development of company culture

We're seeking someone with experience including:

8+ years leading Enterprise Sales teams

Selling platform-as-a-service and/or software-as-a-service at a product-led growth company

Designing and executing complex deal strategies

Supporting the growth of fast-growing, high-performance companies

Leading high-visibility customer events (CAB, conferences, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

Reporting on customer success activities

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are customer-centric. You are motivated to deeply understand your customer’s priorities and help them achieve their vision for using our models to improve their internal productivity and AI strategy. You build strong relationships with executives and professionals across functions and serve as a trusted advisor.

Have a passion for or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence. You embrace the opportunity to help deploy our technology in a way that benefits humanity. You're excited to educate our customers on AI and how to plan for the future.

Are a builder. You are excited to impact how our company operates and scales. Your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision.

Are excited by new challenges. You don't have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You're willing to experiment with new solutions.

Are a strategist. You deeply understand go to market best practices and raise the bar for our organization. You think and plan forward on the order of years and bring internal and external stakeholders along with your strategy.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $350,000 — $350,000 USD