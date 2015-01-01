About the team
OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.
In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.
About OpenAI products
We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API. You can explore the magic of our product for free here. As our technologies gained more capabilities, we introduced Codex into our API. This new model translates natural language into code. Based on this, we partnered with GitHub to create Copilot, your AI pair programmer.We're working to bring other research efforts into the API, such as DALL-E 2, which generates images from text, and CLIP, a state-of-the-art image classification AI.
About the role
This role will be responsible for driving and implementing the overall sales strategy for our API developer platform, recruiting and leading a team of API account directors, and achieving successful deployments with our customers. The ideal candidate will possess not only comprehensive sales experience but also a robust understanding of AI technologies. This leader will have the capability to maneuver within a complex technological environment while also appreciating the intricacies of selling an API. Their responsibilities span from customer acquisition, key account management, and sales strategy, to enterprise sales and beyond.This person will also need to be a proven leader who can effectively collaborate cross-functionally with product, marketing, developer relations (devrx), operations, and core GTM teams, while guiding and mentoring a sales team towards achieving business objectives.
In this role, you'll:
We're seeking someone with experience including:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.
OpenAI Ireland Applicant Privacy Policy
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.