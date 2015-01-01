About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

About the Team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco, where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the Role

This crucial role involves executing moves, adds, and changes for employees based in our San Francisco headquarters. This role will use your exceptional organizational skills and keen eye for detail to coordinate onboarding of new employees, managing internal changes, and ensuring seamless execution and administration of workstation and neighborhood seating assignments.

By shaping the physical workspace and creating an exceptional employee experience, you’ll play a vital role in cultivating a culture of collaboration and innovation.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Coordinate and execute on moves, adds, changes of employees and team locations within the workplace

Support the workplace team to set up and manage workstation equipment

Maintain workstation and location databases using space or occupancy tools

Support the workplace team with general issue ticket resolutions

Support cross-functional teams throughout the employee life cycle

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 1 year of MAC experience at companies with 1000+ employees

Have great communication and eager to excel in change management and understanding 2nd and 3rd-order effects of changes.

Have experience managing concurrent or multi-threaded moves

Strong user Excel/Google Sheets, and workplace-related SaaS tools like Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $100,000-$120,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy