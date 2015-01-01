About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

As a Legal Program Manager, you will grow and manage large-scale cross-functional legal initiatives relating to litigation, discovery, investigations, IP, regulatory/governance, and legal operations. This is a unique opportunity to be directly involved in the forefront of legal AI issues. You’ll work with our Deputy General Counsel and Head of Legal Operations and work closely with internal and external counsel to define and execute successful legal systems, processes, and scale. You’ll play a significant hand in building legal solutions that will scale across OpenAI.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate with Legal, Engineering, Security, and other business and compliance teams to lead and build legal programs, including Litigation, Discovery, Investigations, IP, Regulatory/Governance, and Legal Ops.

Work with our Legal team leaders to coordinate workstreams for complex cross-functional initiatives.

Support cross-functional process and operational improvements of various programs, provide insights into overall program performance across the organization, and bring a focus on efficiency and scalability as the organization grows.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 5+ years of experience in legal program management.

Are deeply familiar with litigation, discovery, investigations, IP, regulatory/governance, and/or legal operations.

Proactively take ownership of projects by setting and achieving milestones and synthesizing input from cross-functional partners.

Have solid organizational and project management skills, a strong sense of ownership, and enthusiasm about AI technology; enjoy being continually challenged and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations.

Use a mixture of scrappy building when needed and more formal methodologies like Lean principles or PMP.

Have implemented e-discovery tools.

Have significant experience in a fast-paced technology company.

About the Interview Process

We will accept applications and conduct interviews through November, targeting onboarding by early December. The interview process may include a written assessment and several values, skills, and behavioral interviews with our team, virtually or in person.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $165,000 — $230,000 USD