About the Team
At OpenAI, our IT team is a vibrant collective of tech enthusiasts dedicated to ensuring a smooth technological environment for all our groundbreaking endeavors in AI. We're the behind-the-scenes problem solvers, ensuring our brilliant colleagues have the robust tech support they need. Our culture is rooted in open communication, collaborative problem-solving, and a passion for continuous learning. Every day presents an opportunity to tackle new challenges together, making our operations more efficient and our technology more powerful. If you're eager to contribute in a friendly, growth-centric atmosphere where your expertise will be valued and the potential for professional growth is vast, you'll find a perfect home with our IT team at OpenAI.
About the Role
As an IT Network Engineer at OpenAI you will be the backbone of our corporate network operations. Your role is multi-faceted and vital to our mission. Your primary responsibilities encompass the architecture, deployment, and seamless operation of our network configurations. You'll work to optimize the performance and security of the network, keeping it in tip-top shape.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We would require this person to work in the office and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
You might thrive in this role if you have:
Nice to have:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.