About the Team

At OpenAI, our IT team is a vibrant collective of tech enthusiasts dedicated to ensuring a smooth technological environment for all our groundbreaking endeavors in AI. We're the behind-the-scenes problem solvers, ensuring our brilliant colleagues have the robust tech support they need. Our culture is rooted in open communication, collaborative problem-solving, and a passion for continuous learning. Every day presents an opportunity to tackle new challenges together, making our operations more efficient and our technology more powerful. If you're eager to contribute in a friendly, growth-centric atmosphere where your expertise will be valued and the potential for professional growth is vast, you'll find a perfect home with our IT team at OpenAI.

Collaborative Environment:

Enjoy working in a space where everyone’s ideas are valued, and collaboration is the bedrock of our success.

Engaging Projects:

Delve into compelling projects that leverage cutting-edge AI technology, challenging you to apply and expand your skills in a real-world setting.

Technology Exposure:

Get hands-on with the latest technologies and tools that keep our operations ahead of the curve.

Learning Opportunities:

Engage in a continuous learning environment with ample opportunities for professional development, certifications, and on-the-job training.

Growth Potential:

Explore a pathway of career advancement within a team that values your contributions and encourages professional growth.

About the Role

As an IT Network Engineer at OpenAI you will be the backbone of our corporate network operations. Your role is multi-faceted and vital to our mission. Your primary responsibilities encompass the architecture, deployment, and seamless operation of our network configurations. You'll work to optimize the performance and security of the network, keeping it in tip-top shape.

Design and Implement Network Configurations: Create robust and scalable network designs that align with organizational goals. Implement these designs from the ground up, ensuring they meet specified requirements and standards.

Monitor Network Performance: Continuously track metrics to gauge network performance. Be proactive in identifying any bottlenecks or performance issues and take corrective action as needed.

Troubleshoot and Resolve Network Issues: Act as the first line of defense against network disruptions and anomalies. Diagnose and resolve issues swiftly to ensure minimal impact on operations.

Collaborate with Security Teams: Partner closely with cybersecurity professionals to maintain the network's security posture. Participate in vulnerability assessments and contribute to security policy enforcement.

Conduct Routine Hardware and Software Updates: Stay ahead of the tech curve by keeping our hardware and software updated. Ensure all components are operating at their peak for maximum network performance.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We would require this person to work in the office and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

3-5 years of hands on network engineering experience, particularly focusing on Cisco technologies is required. In-depth understanding of network operations is essential.

Profound knowledge of networking protocols such as TCP/IP, along with routing and switching is necessary.

Hands-on experience with Cisco technologies, which are crucial for this role.

Exceptional problem-solving skills as you will often need to demonstrate agility in diagnosing and resolving network issues

Nice to have:

Certifications: CCNA, CCNP, and CMNA is highly desirable. Other certifications related to Aruba and Palo Alto technologies, would be beneficial.

Experience with network monitoring, diagnostic, and analysis tools.

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python or Powershell to automate repetitive tasks and troubleshoot issues.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $140,000 — $185,000 USD