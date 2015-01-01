About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks an experienced counsel to support and lead on investigations and compliance matters, including cybersecurity and national security. This is a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the AI field and to contribute to combating threats to the safe development and use of AI. This role will work closely with our Legal, Security, Policy, and Trust and Safety teams and report to our Associate General Counsel for Investigations and Security.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will be responsible for:

Leading or supporting internal investigations related to compliance matters.

Advising and working closely with internal and external stakeholders to protect OpenAI, its customers, and the public from security risks and platform abuse.

Engaging with internal stakeholders and outside counsel, and providing the highest quality legal advice related to cybersecurity and national security compliance issues.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

8+ years of combined legal experience at fast-paced technology companies, technology-focused law firms, or relevant government agencies;

a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, enjoy being continually challenged, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations;

strong communication skills with the ability to convey complex legal principles clearly and concisely;

demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional environment;

a JD and license or qualification to practice in CA.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications and conduct interviews through September, with onboarding occurring in November. The interview process for this role will primarily take place virtually and may include a written assessment.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $250,000 - $300,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.



Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

