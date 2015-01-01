About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires effective engagement with public policy stakeholders and the broader community impacted by AI worldwide. Accordingly, our Global Affairs team builds authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials and the broader AI policy community to inform and support our shared work in these domains. We ensure that insights from policymakers, practitioners and experts inform our work and - in collaboration with our colleagues and external stakeholders - seek to further regulation, industry standards, and safe and beneficial development of AI tools.

About the Role

As International Policy Analyst on the Global Affairs team, you will support the Head of International Policy and Partnerships in developing strategies for engagement with policymakers, industry colleagues, researchers and the wider stakeholder community outside the United States and Europe. You will be critical to supporting effective collaboration among colleagues representing OpenAI across multiple world regions and countries, and will support OpenAI leadership in meetings, briefings, hearings and other engagements for high priority international policy issues. In this role, you will have the unique opportunity to help ensure that the most advanced generative AI technologies are developed and deployed in ways that benefit humanity as a whole, especially in regions insufficiently prioritized by previous global technological and economic advances.

OpenAI releases industry-leading research and tools. You will face new challenges as the impact of cutting edge generative AI technologies continues to be explored and as the needs of the organization evolve, and as emerging policy debates create new opportunities for engagement with policymakers and communities worldwide. Day-to-day work may encompass anything from helping to shape strategic initiatives and policy documents, to supporting communications across a globally distributed team to colleagues, to scoping and organizing events, to preparing our leaders for engagements with government officials or representing OpenAI in private and public forums.

We are looking for a self-directed and creative individual with policy related experience in government, civil society and/or the private sector. We seek an individual with a sophisticated understanding of AI-related regulatory issues and processes across a diverse array of global political systems and societies. Technical skills relating to generative AI models are highly desirable.

This role will be based in San Francisco, and may require frequent travel to participate in meetings and events with key stakeholders. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

You should thrive in this role if you:

Are well versed in the issues around emerging AI technologies.

Are an enthusiastic and effective coalition builder who thrives as a member of a high performing, peer-led global team.

Are highly organized, and are used to working as an accountable individual contributor as well as a team player.

Are passionate about the promise of technology and the future of artificial intelligence but thoughtful about its potential risks.

We're looking for a blend of:

Strong strategic thinking, problem-solving, and project management skills

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of a diverse range of global political systems, institutions, and processes, and the key policy issues and debates related to AI.

Experience managing relationships with civil society, researchers and other stakeholders, including underrepresented groups

Experience in technology policy

Track record of effectively working with cross-functional teams, especially engineering and research teams, and aligning a diverse range of internal and external partners

Sound judgment and outstanding personal integrity

Ability to execute in fast and flexible environments through rapid cycles of analysis, decision, and action

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey complex technical and policy concepts to diverse audiences

Genuine care and knowledge about the impact of technology on society

Previous work on AI issues and technical AI development expertise a significant plus

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

