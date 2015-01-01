About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this. OpenAI Finance ensures the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission.

About the Role

The International Payroll Specialist role is an exciting position that demands excellence in execution, attention to detail, and a proven track record of maintaining the highest level of confidentiality. You will contribute to the growth and success of the entire organization.

This role is based in our Dublin, Ireland office. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Manage our end-to-end international payroll activities including but not limited to maintaining records related to new hires, terminations, wage adjustments, assisting with audits and verifying the integrity of personnel data throughout our tech stack

Collaborate with cross-functional teams such as Accounting and HR to implement and administer our international benefit plans

Be the primary point of contact for international employee issues or questions

Work with external vendors to process international payrolls on a timely basis

Participate in the monthly accounting close process as well as quarterly and year-end reporting and tax filings globally

Manage international payroll compliance with regulatory agencies, including filing registrations in new jurisdictions and liaising with local authorities

Assist with special projects, such as system enhancements and testing, to build scalable payroll processes globally

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of international payroll experience at a high growth start-up and/or public company

Are extremely organized, able to set priorities, and meet concurrent deadlines

Have a strong proficiency with Workday, Slack, Excel, and Word

Have experience with NetSuite and other Microsoft Office Applications

Have strong knowledge of international regulations pertaining to payroll

Have exemplary interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

IPASS, CIPP, or Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) or similar is a plus

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Ireland Applicant Privacy Policy