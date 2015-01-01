About the Team

The Intelligence and Investigations team seeks to rapidly detect and disrupt abuse in AI and generative AI technologies to ensure their safe use. We are dedicated to identifying emerging abuse trends, analyzing risks, and working with our internal partners to implement effective mitigation strategies to protect against misuse. Our efforts contribute to OpenAI's overarching goal of developing AI that benefits humanity.

About the Role

As an Intelligence Analytics Engineer, you will play a crucial role at OpenAI, enhancing the team's capabilities in AI safety through intelligence analysis and strategic advice. This role is essential for proactively identifying, analyzing, and mitigating emerging threats in AI applications by leveraging cutting-edge technology to better understand abuse trends and risks. You’ll use your data analysis and technical skills like Python or SQL to help our analysts make sense of various types of information.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and implement analytics solutions for AI safety abuse trend recognition, risk assessment, and reporting using external abuse intelligence and internal data​​.

Conduct in-depth quantitative analyses of potential AI abuse scenarios, identifying key risks and vulnerabilities in AI and generative AI technologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and enforce robust AI safety and security analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest trends and developments in AI and machine learning, applying this knowledge to enhance our safety measures.

Contribute to the creation of policy and safety system recommendations and best practices for safe AI use at scale.

Engage in continuous learning and development to remain a subject-matter expert in AI safety and security.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Possess a strong background in data analytics, computer science, or a related field with at least 5 years of experience.

Have experience in AI, machine learning, intelligence, risk management, trust and safety, or a related area.

Demonstrate proficiency in programming languages and analytical tools relevant to AI and data analysis (e.g., Python, R, SQL) and business intelligence and data visualization tools (e.g. Looker, Tableau).

Exhibit strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically about complex issues.

Are adept at working collaboratively in a team environment and communicating technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Have experience in threat modeling, risk analysis, or related fields (preferred, but not required).

Are excited to help OpenAI with advancing AI safety and security.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through February 14, with interviews and onboarding occurring by mid-March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $176,000 — $220,000 USD