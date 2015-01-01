San Francisco, California, United States — Intelligence & Investigations
About the Team
The Intelligence and Investigations team seeks to rapidly detect and disrupt abuse in AI and generative AI technologies to ensure their safe use. We are dedicated to identifying emerging abuse trends, analyzing risks, and working with our internal partners to implement effective mitigation strategies to protect against misuse. Our efforts contribute to OpenAI's overarching goal of developing AI that benefits humanity.
About the Role
As an Intelligence Analytics Engineer, you will play a crucial role at OpenAI, enhancing the team's capabilities in AI safety through intelligence analysis and strategic advice. This role is essential for proactively identifying, analyzing, and mitigating emerging threats in AI applications by leveraging cutting-edge technology to better understand abuse trends and risks. You’ll use your data analysis and technical skills like Python or SQL to help our analysts make sense of various types of information.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About the Interview Process
We expect to accept applications through February 14, with interviews and onboarding occurring by mid-March. The interview process for this role may include a written assessment and virtual or in-person meetings with our team.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
