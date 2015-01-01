About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. OpenAI Tax works cross-functionally with senior leadership and maintains a specific focus on long-term planning and strategy. OpenAI Tax keeps the company compliant, educates stakeholders on complex topics, and is a financial linchpin for the organization.

About the Role

We're looking for an Indirect Tax Lead who will manage OpenAI’s indirect tax function. The Indirect Tax Lead will work closely with the Tax Team and senior leadership to identify opportunities to optimize the company’s tax position, while ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. We need this role because OpenAI’s worldwide tax footprint has grown significantly in the past few months with the release of ChatGPT Plus. An Indirect Tax Lead will help us navigate that growing tax footprint to keep us compliant in all of the tax jurisdictions that we are in or will be going into. This hands-on role will report to the Head of Tax and work closely with key internal and external partners. You should expect to play a meaningful role in building - and sustaining - a world class finance team.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role you will:

Ensure compliance with indirect tax laws and regulations while also optimizing the company's tax position, including reviewing revenue and billing data of customers in our billing and tax filing systems

Lead and oversee the preparation of all indirect tax returns including registrations in the various tax jurisdictions

Research indirect tax issues, summarize the implications for the Tax Team, and prepare technical tax memorandums and documentation

Manage relationships and workflow with outside tax consultants, advisors, and strategic partners as it relates to the indirect tax function

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, such as finance, legal, and sales, to minimize indirect tax risks and maximize revenue growth

Manage all indirect tax audits and controversies

We’re looking for a blend of:

Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of progressive experience in senior indirect tax roles at some combination of public companies, late-stage startups, and public accounting firms

CPA ideal, but not required

Strong familiarity with international and US indirect tax laws

Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

Experience working with modern software and systems, particularly NetSuite, Stripe, and Vertex/Avalara

You might enjoy this role if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead the Company’s indirect tax function to ensure worldwide indirect tax compliance. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re excited about new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can explain indirect tax topics with ease. You understand the importance of keeping the Tax Team, and senior leadership and external partners in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so.

You are proactive and analytical. You instinctively seek ways to improve processes by improving the accuracy of underlying tax records and mitigating operational inefficiencies. You’re detailed and diligent.

You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to be an indirect tax lead at OpenAI, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building and maintaining an ever-growing indirect tax function.

You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

