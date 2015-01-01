Skip to main content
Careers

HR Operations Specialist

San Francisco, California, United States — Human Resources

Apply now

About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks to hire an HR Operations Specialist to oversee the execution and continuous improvement of our most critical people processes. This role will help OpenAI achieve its mission by elevating the operational rigor and excellence throughout our HR processes.

We’re looking for someone who loves streamlining processes, designing pleasant employee experiences, and prioritizing operational excellence to the highest degree.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Maintain our HRIS and ensure that updates across the company are accurately reflected, including internal mobility, promotions, exits, and broader organizational changes
  • Answer emails from employees and external vendors and act on tickets from internal stakeholders, prioritizing quick and efficient responses
  • Project manage systems processing of reorganizations and performance cycles, prioritizing timeliness and data accuracy
  • Automate processes that involve human touchpoints and optimize processes that can’t be automated away to make them more efficient and resilient to error
  • Continuously measure and act to elevate metrics relating to employees’ experience with our processes
  • Monitor data integrity and implement proactive audits to detect and correct errors in our systems and processes
  • Collaborate across the spectrum of People processes to ensure a holistic, interconnected system that delivers excellence in onboarding, exits, transfers, and more

You might thrive in this role if you have:

  • Experience working in an HR, Recruiting Operations or People Operations role
  • The ability to deconstruct processes to their core components and identify root causes for gaps or inefficiencies
  • Fantastic communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.
  • Proficiency with Sheets and experience building process improvements and automating manual workflows using AppsScript, Python, or SQL
  • Passion for building processes that scale
  • Unwavering attention to detail and a commitment to unparalleled excellence in your craft

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through early November, followed by interviews and onboarding by early December. The interview process may include a written assessment in addition to meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$145,000$190,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Apply now