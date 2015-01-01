About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks to hire an HR Operations Specialist to oversee the execution and continuous improvement of our most critical people processes. This role will help OpenAI achieve its mission by elevating the operational rigor and excellence throughout our HR processes.

We’re looking for someone who loves streamlining processes, designing pleasant employee experiences, and prioritizing operational excellence to the highest degree.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Maintain our HRIS and ensure that updates across the company are accurately reflected, including internal mobility, promotions, exits, and broader organizational changes

Answer emails from employees and external vendors and act on tickets from internal stakeholders, prioritizing quick and efficient responses

Project manage systems processing of reorganizations and performance cycles, prioritizing timeliness and data accuracy

Automate processes that involve human touchpoints and optimize processes that can’t be automated away to make them more efficient and resilient to error

Continuously measure and act to elevate metrics relating to employees’ experience with our processes

Monitor data integrity and implement proactive audits to detect and correct errors in our systems and processes

Collaborate across the spectrum of People processes to ensure a holistic, interconnected system that delivers excellence in onboarding, exits, transfers, and more

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Experience working in an HR, Recruiting Operations or People Operations role

The ability to deconstruct processes to their core components and identify root causes for gaps or inefficiencies

Fantastic communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.

Proficiency with Sheets and experience building process improvements and automating manual workflows using AppsScript, Python, or SQL

Passion for building processes that scale

Unwavering attention to detail and a commitment to unparalleled excellence in your craft

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through early November, followed by interviews and onboarding by early December. The interview process may include a written assessment in addition to meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $145,000 — $190,000 USD