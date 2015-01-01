About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks to hire an HR Operations Program Manager to oversee the execution and continuous improvement of our most critical people processes. This role will help OpenAI achieve its mission by elevating the operational rigor and excellence throughout our HR processes.

We’re looking for someone who loves streamlining processes, designing pleasant employee experiences, and prioritizing operational excellence to the highest degree.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Oversee the operationalization of organizational transactions into our HRIS, including large reorgs, outcomes from performance cycles, and other complex changes, prioritizing timeliness and data accuracy.

Drive reporting and monitoring on the health of our data and employees’ experience with our processes and drive continuous improvements to address problematic trends and raise the bar for excellence.

Automate processes that involve human touchpoints and optimize processes that can’t be automated away to make them more efficient and resilient to error.

Project manage complex workstreams with cross-functional stakeholders as the company grows and evolves.

Collaborate across the spectrum of People processes to ensure a holistic, interconnected system that delivers excellence throughout the employee lifecycle.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Experience working in an HR Operations role, scaling processes for efficiency, accuracy, and employee experience

Comfort deconstructing processes to core components, identifying root causes for gaps and inefficiencies, and an ability to work across teams to implement process improvements at scale

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.

Proficiency with Sheets or other spreadsheet software and experience analyzing auditing, and transforming HR data as needed for bulk uploads or accuracy audits

Passion for building processes that scale

Unwavering attention to detail and a commitment to unparalleled excellence in your craft

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications from January 10 - January 17. Interviews will occur through late January, with onboarding in early February. The interview process may include a written assessment in addition to meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $240,000 USD