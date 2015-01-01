Skip to main content
HR Operations Program Manager

San Francisco, California, United States — Human Resources

About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks to hire an HR Operations Program Manager to oversee the execution and continuous improvement of our most critical people processes. This role will help OpenAI achieve its mission by elevating the operational rigor and excellence throughout our HR processes.

We’re looking for someone who loves streamlining processes, designing pleasant employee experiences, and prioritizing operational excellence to the highest degree.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Oversee the operationalization of organizational transactions into our HRIS, including large reorgs, outcomes from performance cycles, and other complex changes, prioritizing timeliness and data accuracy.
  • Drive reporting and monitoring on the health of our data and employees’ experience with our processes and drive continuous improvements to address problematic trends and raise the bar for excellence.
  • Automate processes that involve human touchpoints and optimize processes that can’t be automated away to make them more efficient and resilient to error.
  • Project manage complex workstreams with cross-functional stakeholders as the company grows and evolves.
  • Collaborate across the spectrum of People processes to ensure a holistic, interconnected system that delivers excellence throughout the employee lifecycle.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

  • Experience working in an HR Operations role, scaling processes for efficiency, accuracy, and employee experience
  • Comfort deconstructing processes to core components, identifying root causes for gaps and inefficiencies, and an ability to work across teams to implement process improvements at scale
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.
  • Proficiency with Sheets or other spreadsheet software and experience analyzing auditing, and transforming HR data as needed for bulk uploads or accuracy audits
  • Passion for building processes that scale
  • Unwavering attention to detail and a commitment to unparalleled excellence in your craft

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications from January 10 - January 17. Interviews will occur through late January, with onboarding in early February. The interview process may include a written assessment in addition to meetings with our team.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$190,000$240,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

