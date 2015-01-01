About the Team
OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.
About the Role
OpenAI seeks to hire an HR Operations Program Manager to oversee the execution and continuous improvement of our most critical people processes. This role will help OpenAI achieve its mission by elevating the operational rigor and excellence throughout our HR processes.
We’re looking for someone who loves streamlining processes, designing pleasant employee experiences, and prioritizing operational excellence to the highest degree.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
About the Interview Process
We expect to accept applications from January 10 - January 17. Interviews will occur through late January, with onboarding in early February. The interview process may include a written assessment in addition to meetings with our team.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.