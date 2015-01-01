About the team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will safely build and deploy universally beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The HR team is an important subset of the People team and supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee relations, immigration, compensation and benefits, learning and development, project management, and more.

About the role

We seek a dynamic HR Generalist to join our HR team and support OpenAI’s growth and scale. This role requires an individual with a strong background in human resources operations and strategy, a high level of trustworthiness, and an ability to foster a positive and inclusive work environment.

You will be instrumental in managing the employee lifecycle and supporting the overall growth of our organization. You'll partner closely with Recruiting, Payroll, Legal, Workplace, IT, and managers across the organization to ensure our employees are supported throughout their journey at OpenAI from pre-onboarding to separation and beyond.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Help own the onboarding process, including supporting new hires across different time zones and locations during the pre-onboarding, onboarding, and post-onboarding stages.

Be a first point of contact for all HR-related questions for new hires and managers.

Maintain and update employee records, and perform frequent audits, ensuring accuracy and confidentiality.

Project manage immigration cases, working closely with applicants and external counsel to ensure each case proceeds smoothly and on time.

Deliver presentations to diverse audiences, from a few to many attendees.

Develop, implement, and maintain HR and immigration policies, procedures, and best practices in compliance with federal, state, and local regulations.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

4+ years of experience in an HR generalist role, preferably in a technology or AI-focused company.

Experience with popular HRIS, such as BambooHR or Workday, and other common HR tools, such as an ATS, contingent talent management, performance management, and engagement survey tools.

General understanding of immigration processes ranging from non-immigrant visas to permanent residency.

Strong attention to detail, patience, and the ability to efficiently handle high volumes of data daily.

Good public speaking skills to address large and diverse audiences.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with employees at all levels of the organization.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

