About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will safely build and deploy universally beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The HR team is an important subset of the People team and supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee relations, immigration, compensation and benefits, learning and development, project management, and more.

About the Role

OpenAI attracts the world’s best talent to realize our mission. We are excited to bring a highly experienced HR Business Partner to support our growing Go To Market (“GTM”) team and partner with our COO to scale the organization. You’ll own end-to-end building and management of a cohesive, proactive HR strategy to support the team’s growth in total global headcount and complexity of work.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications and conduct interviews through early September and onboard by early October. The interview process may include a written sample or assessment and conversations with cross-functional team members and leaders.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate with and coach senior leadership to understand business goals and develop HR strategies that support organizational success.

Oversee talent development and retention initiatives, focusing on our sales and go-to-market teams.

Implement and manage performance evaluation processes that drive productivity and foster growth.

Act as a liaison between employees and management, resolving conflicts and promoting a positive work environment.

Lead change management initiatives to support organizational growth or transformation.

Design and deliver training programs tailored to the needs of the sales and go-to-market teams.

Provide insights through HR metrics, enabling data-driven decisions.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

7+ years of HR experience, including five years in a senior leadership partner role.

Proven experience in supporting sales and go-to-market teams.

Scaled a Sales and Go To Market team vertically, horizontally, and globally.

Ability to think strategically and work independently to support the organization’s growth.

Built up the skills and ability to have meaningful, though sometimes difficult, leadership conversations.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $240,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

