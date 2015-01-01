About the team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will safely build and deploy universally beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The HR team is an important subset of the People team and supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee relations, immigration, compensation and benefits, learning and development, project management, and more.

About the role

We are seeking an experienced, kind, and thorough HR Business Partner to embed and work with our Research teams, which explore, hypothesize, and test the many uncharted pathways toward AGI.

In this role, you will nurture, coach, and develop your colleagues, focusing on both macro- and micro-development (i.e. everything from up-leveling to 2% up-skilling) to ensure they are performing to the best of their ability in healthy, scalable ways. This will take on myriad forms, from direct 1-to-1 working relationships, to multi-year strategic planning with Research leadership, to resolving complex and difficult employee relations issues.

Rather than pushing obtuse business metrics, your practice is grounded in employee advocacy and looking for holistic solutions that meet folks where they are at any given moment while simultaneously moving the business toward meaningful results. You default to a growth mindset to ask probing questions and provide nuanced feedback which in turn allow you to build strong, open, and trusting relationships.

This role will also work with the broader HR team to achieve and support ongoing organization-wide objectives (e.g. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Learning & Development; etc.) and act as a trusted liaison between the Research and HR teams.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation support to new employees.

We’re looking for someone with:

HR business partner experience; especially coming from a technical, academic, ML background

Love of learning

Intense curiosity

Healthy ambition

Design thinking and problem-solving

Clarity, approachability, and precision in communication

We think you’ll thrive in this role if you:

Enjoy solving challenging problems. When there isn’t a clear solution, you take the time to understand the root complexities of a problem and work to find a holistic solution.

Care about how things happen. The how is as important as the why. You easily ascertain how things ended up where they are and effectively plan and execute how to move forward. You believe in and trust the process.

Create innovative solutions. You understand the value of innovation and use it to great effect, where needed and when appropriate.

Care about the human. Everything we do is in service to making OpenAI a great place to work for our colleagues. When we need to make decisions, we start with the human impact and prioritize making that impact and experience as wonderful as possible.

Want to make something really great. The bar is high, but so too, is the opportunity.

P.S. Hi, it's me, the hiring manager for this role.

I'd love to learn more about why this role excites you and why you feel there is a fit between your experience and this role, so please write a summary in your application using the Additional Information field or by submitting a cover letter. An interesting question to consider alongside that: As modern technology and artificial intelligence are increasingly able to do aspects of HR work, what do you believe is the future of the HR function?

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

