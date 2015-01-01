About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will safely build and deploy universally beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The HR team is an important subset of the People team and supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee relations, immigration, compensation and benefits, learning and development, project management, and more.

About the Role

OpenAI attracts the world’s best talent to realize our mission. We are excited to bring a highly experienced HR Business Partner to support our growing global Go To Market (“GTM”) team and partner with our COO to scale the organization mindfully. You’ll own end-to-end building and management of a cohesive, proactive HR strategy to support the team’s growth in total global headcount and complexity of work.

This is a senior individual contributor role and is ideal for someone who has directly supported executives - that may mean you are currently an HRBP manager or dedicated to leadership support. In this role, you will report to our Head of HRBP.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications and conduct interviews through December and onboard by January. The interview process may include a written sample or assessment and conversations with cross-functional team members and leaders.

In this role, you will:

Directly partner with and support OpenAI's COO for our Go To Market teams

Collaborate with and coach senior leadership to understand business goals and develop HR strategies that support organizational success.

Oversee talent development and retention initiatives, focusing on our unique sales and go-to-market teams.

Implement and manage performance evaluation processes that drive productivity and foster growth.

Act as a liaison between employees and management, resolving conflicts and promoting a positive work environment.

Lead change management initiatives to support organizational growth or transformation.

Design and deliver training programs tailored to the needs of the sales and go-to-market teams.

Provide insights through HR metrics, enabling data-driven decisions.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

7+ years of HR experience, including five years in a senior leadership partner role.

Proven experience in supporting sales and go-to-market teams.

Scaled a Sales and Go To Market team vertically, horizontally, and globally.

Ability to think strategically and work independently to support the organization’s growth.

Built up the skills and ability to have meaningful, though sometimes difficult, leadership conversations.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $240,000 — $240,000 USD