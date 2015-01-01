San Francisco, California, United States — Human Resources
OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will safely build and deploy universally beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The HR team is an important subset of the People team and supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee relations, immigration, compensation and benefits, learning and development, project management, and more.
OpenAI attracts the world’s best talent to realize our mission. We are excited to bring a highly experienced HR Business Partner to support our growing global Go To Market (“GTM”) team and partner with our COO to scale the organization mindfully. You’ll own end-to-end building and management of a cohesive, proactive HR strategy to support the team’s growth in total global headcount and complexity of work.
This is a senior individual contributor role and is ideal for someone who has directly supported executives - that may mean you are currently an HRBP manager or dedicated to leadership support. In this role, you will report to our Head of HRBP.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
We expect to accept applications and conduct interviews through December and onboard by January. The interview process may include a written sample or assessment and conversations with cross-functional team members and leaders.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
