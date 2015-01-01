San Francisco, California, United States — Workplace
OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco, where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.
We’re seeking an experienced Workplace Guest Operations & Events professional to lead OpenAI’s guest experience and in-office events. In this role, you will be responsible for managing the overall experience of our guests, ensuring their needs are met within OpenAI’s standards of service. A significant part of your job will also involve managing in-office events and programs, adding a dynamic and engaging aspect to our workplace by collaborating closely with internal partners, such as catering and security.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
