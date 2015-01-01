Careers

Guest Experience & In-Office Events Program Manager

San Francisco, California, United States — Workplace

Apply now

About the Team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco, where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays. 

About the Role

We’re seeking an experienced Workplace Guest Operations & Events professional to lead OpenAI’s guest experience and in-office events. In this role, you will be responsible for managing the overall experience of our guests, ensuring their needs are met within OpenAI’s standards of service. A significant part of your job will also involve managing in-office events and programs, adding a dynamic and engaging aspect to our workplace by collaborating closely with internal partners, such as catering and security. 

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Partner with the Workplace team to manage and evolve the Guest Experience and in-office Events programs and playbooks, ensuring consistent execution and quality
  • Develop and implement strategies to improve guest satisfaction, focusing on a human-centered approach
  • Lead, mentor, and oversee a team dedicated to providing exceptional guest and office event experiences
  • Partner cross-functionally with partner teams at OpenAI to deliver guest experiences and events
  • Oversee the budget for guest services and in-office events, ensuring cost-effective management of resources.
  • Develop and maintain guest experience and in-office events strategies that align with the company's overall objectives.

This is a great opportunity for someone with:

  • 4+ years of experience in at least two of the following: hospitality management, events management, workplace experience management, workplace community management, and/or workplace and business operations management.
  • Strong leadership and team management skills.
  • High proficiency in G Suite, Excel/Google Sheets, workplace-related SaaS tools such as Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana.
  • Proficient in data analysis and using insights to drive decision-making.
  • Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
  • Experience and practical knowledge of AV systems

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$175,000$175,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Apply now