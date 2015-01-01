About the Team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco, where our teams work together. Our Workplace Operations team aims to support the operations, facilities, workplace experience, security, and growth of OpenAI. The team manages the facilities we use, such as our offices and the vendors that support our employees, and partners with the business to plan for headcount growth and real estate needs. This team ensures our employees’ well-being and productivity throughout their in-office workdays.

About the Role

We’re seeking an experienced Workplace Guest Operations & Events professional to lead OpenAI’s guest experience and in-office events. In this role, you will be responsible for managing the overall experience of our guests, ensuring their needs are met within OpenAI’s standards of service. A significant part of your job will also involve managing in-office events and programs, adding a dynamic and engaging aspect to our workplace by collaborating closely with internal partners, such as catering and security.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Partner with the Workplace team to manage and evolve the Guest Experience and in-office Events programs and playbooks, ensuring consistent execution and quality

Develop and implement strategies to improve guest satisfaction, focusing on a human-centered approach

Lead, mentor, and oversee a team dedicated to providing exceptional guest and office event experiences

Partner cross-functionally with partner teams at OpenAI to deliver guest experiences and events

Oversee the budget for guest services and in-office events, ensuring cost-effective management of resources.

Develop and maintain guest experience and in-office events strategies that align with the company's overall objectives.

This is a great opportunity for someone with:

4+ years of experience in at least two of the following: hospitality management, events management, workplace experience management, workplace community management, and/or workplace and business operations management.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

High proficiency in G Suite, Excel/Google Sheets, workplace-related SaaS tools such as Envoy, and project management tools like Notion or Asana.

Proficient in data analysis and using insights to drive decision-making.

Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.

Experience and practical knowledge of AV systems

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $175,000 — $175,000 USD