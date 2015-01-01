About the Team

Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.

About the Role

As a Governance, Risk, and Compliance Lead, you will join OpenAI’s security, product, and research teams in developing and deploying transformational AI technologies. The ideal candidate will have deep experience in risk management and compliance and will be motivated to enable OpenAI by establishing and operationalizing a best-in-class GRC program.

In this role, you will:

Drive GRC initiatives across the organization

Enable OpenAI’s business

Collaborate on cutting-edge AI research, and use AI to improve OpenAI’s operations and processes

You’ll make an impact at OpenAI by:

Developing and driving a GRC roadmap.

Representing OpenAI’s security standards throughout the enterprise sales process, including contracting and customer due diligence.

Contributing to third-party audit initiatives such as SOC2 and ISO 27001, in close collaboration with fellow security team members.

Improving and maintaining OpenAI’s internal risk management processes, including third party and vendor risk management.

You may be a fit for this role if you have:

Experience in GRC, security, or security-adjacent fields.

A robust understanding of security and privacy compliance and regulatory standards.

Excellent project management skills, with a track record of having delivered on complex initiatives in a fast-moving environment.

Experience leading third-party compliance audits.

Experience developing and navigating technical and compliance documentation and contract language.

A strong technical background, with prior experience as a security, software, or IT engineer as a bonus.

Ability to empathize and collaborate with colleagues, independently manage and run projects, and prioritize efforts for risk reduction.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

