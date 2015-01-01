About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

OpenAI is seeking a dynamic and experienced Sr Data Analyst to support the data needs of our Go-to-Market organization. This role is an exciting opportunity to be the first analytics hire with the GTM organization. This role requires someone that is excited to build foundational data infrastructure, create reporting to measure the health of the business and shape the direction of our GTM strategies.

Key Responsibilities:

Leverage large data sets to derive insights that inform business decisions, focusing on the sales funnel across our two distinct product lines - API and ChatGPT.

Gain in-depth knowledge of OpenAI's business operations, with a special focus on sales and revenue strategies.

Communicate effectively with business leaders to influence strategic decision-making, presenting complex data in a consumable format.

Collaborate with cross-functional global teams, contributing to strategic initiatives with data insights and strategic recommendations.

Conceptualize, develop, and maintain centralized tools and dashboards for data extraction and business management.

Collaborate with data engineering and GTM systems teams to integrate diverse data sources, ensuring the creation and maintenance of reliable, unified reports.

Support analytical rhythms of the business through regular reviews, goal setting, and deep dives.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative field such as Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Economics, Finance, or a related technical field.

5+ years of experience in sales strategy, consulting, or revenue analytics.

Proficient in SQL and experience with large data sets. Familiarity with ETL processes and tools like Databricks and Snowflake is preferred.

Experience with business intelligence tools (e.g., Tableau, Mode, Looker).

Strong skills in both qualitative and quantitative analysis, including content analysis, hypothesis testing, cluster analysis, and statistical techniques.

Proven ability to initiate and complete analytical projects independently.

Excellent communication skills, capable of presenting technical content to non-technical audiences.

Action-oriented with a natural curiosity for detail and a strong analytical mindset.

This role is an exciting opportunity for a data-driven individual who is eager to impact the future direction of OpenAI’s sales strategies through advanced analytics. If you are passionate about turning data into actionable insights and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, we encourage you to apply.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.